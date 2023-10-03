When I first started dancing ballet, I quickly become accustomed to the occasional foot pain and soreness. Even without spending hours in class performing yet another sequence of relevés on pointe, foot discomfort is a commonly felt wrench in the day-to day-lives of dancers and non-dancers alike.
For this reason, I thought, who better than to ask professional ballet dancers with much more knowledge and experience than I about the ways to soothe sore and battered feet?
I messaged with Kate Inoue, company dancer for the Los Angeles Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet soloist Madison Rayn Abeo to learn more about their foot care routines, which feature everything from myofascial release sticks to compressive massage boots and much more.
