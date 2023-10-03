Amazon

A mini percussive massage gun

"The Theragun Mini is a device that has kind of a punching motion," Inoue said. "I use it for my full body but especially feet and legs."



This popular gadget features all the same percussive therapy power as the full-size Theragun, but packed into a more compact version that can make it easier to target smaller areas like the arches of the feet, tops of the ankles and the calves. It reaches 16 mm into the muscle and features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance. Users can choose from three attachments and three speeds.



Another tip from Inoue if percussive massagers don't work for you is simply laying on the ground and placing your legs up against a wall to reduce pressure or swelling in the feet.