Podiatrists Say That This Affordable Tool Can Help With Some Types Of Foot Pain

A six-piece toe separator set

Made with medical-grade gel, these toe separators can be worn a variety of ways to best support your needs. They can provide pain relief associated with hammertoes, overlapping toes and bunions while gently correcting the foot's shape. They're soft and flexible and can be worn with socks or roomy shoes — you can even do them while exercising barefoot while doing yoga or pilates.: "I would show a pic of my feet but I'll have to pass! I have bunions on both feet and have been suffering with foot issues most of my life. My left foot though, my big toe would cross with the middle one. Didn't think nothing of it, it was comfortable. I started to notice that over the years they were leaning too far. Anyhow, I got these cause I don't want to have surgery. I read and watched the videos on here to see what others have said. OMG!!!! Instant relief! Both of the baby toes are bumpin but no more pain!!! Please don't wait till you are too embarrassed to wear flip flops or get pedicured. I snatched them out the box right away. They are so soft and flexible, you can walk in them bear foot, I got my sox on and still call walk with ease. Best purchase I could have made for my health!" — Galina Podolskiy