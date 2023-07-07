Former Afghan Interpreter With U.S. Military Killed While Working As Lyft Driver In D.C.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, had four children. GoFundMe

An Afghan father who worked as an interpreter before fleeing to the U.S. in 2021 was shot and killed earlier this week in Washington, D.C., while working as a Lyft driver, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight on Monday to an emergency call and discovered 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly thereafter at the hospital, police said.

Police released video footage showing four suspects fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting, with one shouting, “You killed him.” But no suspects have been identified. The motive behind the attack and the events leading up to it remain unclear. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for details that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

According to Ahmad Yar’s relatives who spoke with NBC Washington, he served alongside the U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade until the Taliban seized control of the country. Fearing for their safety, he and his family fled their homeland in search of refuge in the U.S. Initially settling in Philadelphia, they eventually moved to Alexandria, Virginia, seeking a safer environment for their children.

“He came to America to be safe, but his dream was really for his kids,” Jeramie Malone, who helps people from Afghanistan resettling in the U.S., told NBC Washington. “He always said he wanted them to have a good education. He wanted them to have opportunities.”

Ahmad Yar was the sole provider for his wife and four children, who range from 15 months old to 13 years old, according to a GoFundMe created to support the family. He began working as a tow truck driver and driving for Lyft to make money in the U.S.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy,” a Lyft spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”