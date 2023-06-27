Ryan Mallett, a 35-year-old former quarterback for the NFL, died Tuesday while swimming in Florida, several media outlets reported.

Mallett ― who played for the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans during his career ― had been the head football coach for Arkansas’ White Hall High School since last year.

Deltaplex News reported that Mallett drowned in the Destin area. That’s about 50 miles up the Gulf Coast from Panama City Beach, which has had seven swimming deaths in the past nine days due to an intense rip current in the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s not clear what led to Mallett’s death.

The Patriots expressed their sympathies to Mallett’s family, saying the team is “deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing.”