What's Hot

Fox News Relentlessly Predicts Violence Will Follow Trump's Indictment

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Heartbreaking Way He Learned About His Dad's Death On 9/11

Former Olympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius Gets Decision From Parole Board

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Maggie Haberman Delivers Frightening Warning On Trump: 'He Can't Control This'

Neil Diamond Says He's Only Just Accepted His 2018 Parkinson's Diagnosis

Watch Colbert Audience Go Absolutely Nuts As They Get Trump News In Real Time

Jimmy Fallon Flips '80s Anthem On Its Head For Donald Trump Indictment

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Megan Thee Stallion Throws Out First Pitch On Opening Day And It's Not Good

Historian Likens Ron DeSantis' Book Bans To Communism

Politicsdominion

Judge: Dominion Defamation Case Against Fox Will Go To Trial

A Delaware judge allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel.
RANDALL CHASE

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge on Friday allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that neither Fox nor Dominion Voting Systems had presented a convincing argument to prevail on whether Fox acted with malice without the case going to a jury. But he also ruled that the statements Dominion had challenged constitute defamation “per se” under New York law. That means Dominion did not have to prove damages to establish liability by Fox.

“The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote in his summary judgment ruling.

The decision paves the way for a trial start in mid-April.

Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion, claiming Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims about the company’s machines and its accompanying software. Court records and testimony revealed that many Fox hosts and executives didn’t believe the claims but continued to air them.

Fox has said it was simply covering very newsworthy allegations. The coverage fed an ecosystem of misinformation surrounding former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020 that has persisted ever since.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community