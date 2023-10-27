Fox News’ Sports-Like Treatment Of Israel-Hamas War Exposed In Supercut

“The Daily Show” on Thursday accused Fox News of covering the Israel-Palestine conflict as if it was sport.
The Comedy Central program aired an 89-second segment featuring mainly clips of “Fox & Friends” co-anchor Brian Kilmeade breathlessly picking apart the escalating violence.
Kilmeade talked about “power players going against Israel” and having “the muscle,” “the energy” and “the strategy.”
It was set to the theme of “Fox NFL Sunday.”
“We noticed that Fox & Friends is covering Israel-Palestine like it’s The Big Game,” the show captioned its video on X, formerly Twitter.
Watch the supercut here: