Freak Hail Storm Hits Guadalajara, Mexico, Blanketing City In Ice

Guadalajara (Mexico) (AFP) - A freak hail storm on Sunday struck Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s most populous cities, shocking residents and trapping vehicles in a deluge of ice pellets up to two meters (yards) deep.

“I’ve never seen such scenes in Guadalajara,” said the state governor, Enrique Alfaro.

“Then we ask ourselves if climate change is real. These are never-before-seen natural phenomenons,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City and with a population of around five million, has been experiencing summer temperature of around 31 Centigrade (88 Fahrenheit) in recent days.

