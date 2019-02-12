21 Savage Released On Bond After Being Held In ICE Custody For 9 Days

Abraham-Joseph’s lawyers confirmed that ICE’s claims that his family overstayed their work visas were true, but noted that 21 Savage was “left without legal status through no fault of his own.”

“This is a civil law violation, and the continued detention of Mr. Abraham-Joseph serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily punish him and try to intimidate him into giving up his right to fight to remain in the United States,” said attorney Charles Kuck said in a statement. “Obviously, our client is not a flight risk, as he is widely recognizable, and a prominent member of the music industry. Likewise, Mr. Abraham-Joseph is clearly not a danger to the community, and in fact, his contributions to local communities and schools that he grew up in are examples of the type of immigrant we want in America.”

Despite the rapper being slated to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, his absence went mostly unacknowledged. Swedish record producer Ludwig Göransson shouted him while accepting the Record of the Year award for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”