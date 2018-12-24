50 Hilarious Introvert Tweets That Were Spot On This Year

If you’re an introvert, you value your alone time. You tend to think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But, most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer being alone in a world that values gregariousness and sociability. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. We’ve rounded up 50 of the most relatable introvert tweets we’ve seen this year.
1.
I have an introvert hangover. I was around too many people last night and my body hurts from being anxious. No alcohol was consumed.— Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) January 1, 2018
2.
As an introvert I have an uncanny ability to suddenly disappear during social activities.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) January 11, 2018
3.
Me to Alexa: Alexa, let's play triva.— IntrovertY (@IntrovertUnity) January 17, 2018
Alexa: How many players?
Me: One
Alexa: Hold on while I find another player.
Me: Alexa, stop! Abort. Abort!#introvertproblems #introvertlife #introvert
4.
Might start class in July. This gives me six months to start thinking about how to say my name and a fun fact about me for the first day ice breaker. #introvertproblems— Olivia Marie (@ovillapaws) January 21, 2018
5.
People who cancel our plans before I get up the courage to cancel them myself are my kind of people.— Danielle and Farrah (@effinghandbook) February 20, 2018
6.
As an introvert, most of the conversations I’ve ever had are imaginary.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) February 3, 2018
7.
I have to wait until the coast is clear.— Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) February 26, 2018
My book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World, is out now: https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#comics #introvert pic.twitter.com/urypk0RgU2
8.
The first rule of introvert club is no one has to worry about anyone talking about introvert club…— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) March 19, 2018
9.
As a natural introvert, it feels really good when someone else texts me first.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) March 8, 2018
10.
Being an introvert is basically liking your friends but wanting them to leave at the same time.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) March 27, 2018
11.
Introverts when they get back home after being out for 5 minutes... pic.twitter.com/uqZ3tPANoo— Lit! (@JusttLit) March 31, 2018
12.
You know you are good friends with someone if they take their headphones off when you sit beside them.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) April 26, 2018
13.
My neighbors are so friendly that I'm sitting in my car waiting for them to go inside so I don't have to talk to them.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) April 24, 2018
14.
I value my personal space & privacy and I’d appreciate it if you did, too. (Also, I’m super grumpy today.) #introvert pic.twitter.com/UN5wYqDeHa— Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) April 23, 2018
15.
I had to answer the door earlier I’m done for the day— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) April 23, 2018
16.
*friend cancels plans*— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 8, 2018
*me continuing to watch Netflix because I never actually started getting ready in the first place* pic.twitter.com/NHFkqbR64q
17.
Solitude is independence. I'm not anti-social. I'm pro-solitude.— Introvert Vibes (@IntrovertSquad) April 22, 2018
18.
One time I talked to someone for twenty minutes so now I know how exhausted someone feels after running a marathon. #introvert— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) May 1, 2018
19.
Wanna know how much of a shut-in introvert I am? I literally can not tell you how many times I’ve run into people at the store who’ve told me they thought I had moved away.— Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) May 30, 2018
20.
Hold on tight, change of plans! #introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/HNwCcKaK0B— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) May 5, 2018
21.
Just listed my wife as my emergency contact and added the note “please text, she doesn’t answer calls.”— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) May 15, 2018
22.
An #introvert making plans for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/DOWqbrW5IJ— INTP Thoughts (@MarshallTanaka) May 29, 2018
23.
I’ve met a lot of people in my life and let me tell you, we’re all a bit much.— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) June 26, 2018
24.
Sometimes I wish it was socially acceptable to just start reading my book in the middle of having company at my house. #introvertproblems— Amanda Lovett (@alovett9) July 1, 2018
25.
You’re lying to me if you tell me that you’ve never cancelled plans before becuase you were too comfortable laying on your bed in a towel after a shower— Jake List (@jakematthewlist) July 3, 2018
26.
Why would I want to go big when I could go home? #introvertproblems— Tony Alonso (@realtonyalonso) June 29, 2018
27.
The worst possible thing I can see on an uber drivers reviews is “great conversation.” #introvertproblems— Jake Tomlin, M.Ed. (@thejaketomlin) August 1, 2018
28.
How I spend my time at social events:— Kellie M Parker 🎄❄⛄ (@KellieMParker) July 6, 2018
5% Thinking of things to say
95% Wishing it's over so I can go home and read#introvertproblems
29.
john lennon: 🎵imagine all the people🎵— The Hype (@TheHyyyype) August 23, 2018
introvert: oh god
30.
Idea for a horror movie:— MatPat (@MatPatGT) August 17, 2018
An introvert watching the number of unanswered text messages piling up.
31.
Parenthood means there are never introvert days where I can choose not to talk to anyone.— Lady K (@Coppertopmpls) September 3, 2018
32.
There are no scarier words to an introvert than “can we set up a quick call next week?”— Mark Brown (@britishgaming) August 31, 2018
33.
Do you ever go somewhere and think, “I would like this place a lot more if there were fewer people here”? #introvertproblems— Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) October 11, 2018
34.
Scariest haunted house: a coffee shop but you run into everyone you never talk to and they say "we should catch up sometime.”— Michael Tiberi (@MichaelJTiberi) October 12, 2018
35.
Uber driver: ......— 9GAG (@9GAG) October 5, 2018
Me, as an introvert: ......
Uber driver: ......
Me, as an introvert: 5 stars
36.
Permanent mood: introvert disguised as an extrovert that has to interact with people everyday and pretend to not be introverted— Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) October 3, 2018
37.
You know you’re annoyed when you wish you could hang up on the text convo.— Quinta. (@quintabrunson) October 29, 2018
38.
Here's a PSA for all you extroverts out there. If an introvert nods and says hello it absolutely doesn't automatically mean they want to engage in an actual conversation with you.— 🥓🍩Bacon Donut🍩🥓 (@BaconDonutTV) November 12, 2018
39.
When its my first time to use an app(dating)... 😅— ♡Ella♡ (@Xindotdii) November 24, 2018
Thats it.
End of conversation.. 😩#introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/9mcMHbeHEl
40.
Spending all day hoping the plans you agreed to yesterday are quietly forgotten by all involved— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) November 25, 2018
41.
me hiding in my house recharging my introvert batteries after consecutive days of social interactions pic.twitter.com/OWrDMXhL0B— Danielle (@danimansuttii) November 23, 2018
42.
Being an introvert be like:— Nika 🌼 (@asdfghjkln93) November 20, 2018
My brain:
Say it
Say it
Say it
Say it
Say it
Say it
Say it
Me: *doesn't say it*
43.
Introvert holiday party preparation checklist:— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) November 16, 2018
1. Always make sure you know where the bathroom is.
2. If you have kids, make sure they're not feeling well.
3. Pets are your friend, even if in reality you hate both dogs & cats.
4. Fake phone calls aren't a sin.
44.
I’m going to start a line of soaps and candles for introverts with names like:— Virginia Montanez (@JanePitt) November 14, 2018
-Canceled Plans
-There’s a Dog at This Party
-Self-Checkout Lane Heaven
-Table for One
-People? 👎🏼
-Dear God, Please Don’t Let There Be Dancing
I’ll be a hermit billionaire.
45.
Elusiveness Level: 10 😂#introvert #introvertlife #introvertproblems pic.twitter.com/ydwtE7n30w— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) December 17, 2018
46.
Mitch Albom apparently has a new book called "The Next Person You Meet In Heaven" that follows up "The Five People You Meet In Heaven" and I'm all WHY DO I HAVE TO MEET ALL THESE PEOPLE IN HEAVEN I'M AN INTROVERT DUDE THIS DOESN'T SOUND LIKE HEAVEN TO ME— John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 7, 2018
47.
I’m a nervous flyer. I’m not scared of the actual flying. Just nervous someone will sit next to me and try to talk the whole flight.— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) December 12, 2018
48.
Holiday repost! Did you get a bingo?? #introvert pic.twitter.com/WsUAWzTGCm— Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) December 12, 2018
49.
#introvertproblems— Ankit Gupta (@Sahibhaii) December 14, 2018
I only avoid going out on the days which start with 'W'
Wednesday..
Weekdays and
Weekends
50.
I've never experienced FOMO 🤷🏻♀️#introvertproblems— Lara (@LaraGlitchTV) December 16, 2018