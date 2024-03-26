Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.
Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
You know your husband is a lawyer when you text him at 10pm to ask to bring you a snack upstairs and he doesn't respond so you email his work email and he responds right away.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 19, 2024
I messed with the plugs near my husband’s computer and accidentally shut off the wifi during the work day, if you need me I’ll be in the corner facing the wall— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) March 22, 2024
Thing is, if my husband died on the toilet we wouldn’t discover him for hours.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) March 21, 2024
I've had this bulky piece of furniture in my house for almost 10 years and my husband has always hated it. Last night I finally suggested I might be ready to start thinking about getting rid of it. 12 hours later he had someone backing their car into our driveway to haul it away.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) March 20, 2024
You know how in movies when someone is missing they’re like, “did they have a special place they liked to go, maybe to be alone?”— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 21, 2024
For my wife that place is a shopping center close by that has a Marshalls, a TJ Maxx, a HomeGoods, and a Chicken Salad Chick.
One of my favorite things about my wife is anytime we’re trying to leave the house she needs to deep clean the kitchen before we go.— Dadof2Boys (@Dadof2crazyboys) March 21, 2024