29 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Weekends As A Married Couple

Once you’re married , weekends start to look a bit different than they did in the early days of your relationship — especially if you have kids .

Gone are the Saturdays and Sundays spent lounging around the house during the day and getting dressed up for dates at night. Now your weekends likely consist of errands, house projects, early bedtimes and arguments over inane things. It may not be as relaxing or as flashy as the days of yore but there’s something enjoyable about it all when you’re doing it alongside someone you love.