The 'Game Of Thrones' Premiere Gave Us The Bran Stark Memes We Deserve

Winter is finally here ― and so are the memes.

Sunday’s Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones” gave fans plenty to talk about. Even with all the revelations, reunions, and (dragon) riding, one highlight was Bran Stark’s existence.

Bran’s character has had quite the evolution over the years. Beginning as an adventurous child who lost the use of his legs after being pushed out of a window in Season 1, he went on to become a powerful seer and eventually the Three-Eyed Raven.

That means he often says bizarre things, leaving other characters unsure how to respond. It’s both uncomfortable and delightful to watch.

Because Bran is mostly stationary, he spends the better part of the premiere staring intensely at people and brooding in corners.

The result? Memes galore.

If your night was dark and full of terrors, let your day be full of Bran weirdness:

No one:

Bran Stark: I saw things I imagined — Shakira (@jodecicry) April 15, 2019

bran on his way to make eye contact with another character #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/gT41co6ehz — spiña colada (@Nickle_Spina) April 15, 2019

Bran practising his stares when he’s alone pic.twitter.com/8Uwh7flhZY — Nilima Anisah Miah (@anisah187) April 15, 2019

bran observing any and all mess in the seven kingdoms pic.twitter.com/M3sg4Vwu1S — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) April 15, 2019