Gavin Rossdale’s New Girlfriend Is His Famous Ex's Doppelgänger

Social media users can't help but spot this striking resemblance.
Jazmin Tolliver
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The internet is convinced that Gavin Rossdale’s new girlfriend is his ex-wife Gwen Stefani’s spitting image.

After the Bush frontman was spotted getting cozy with his new girlfriend, Xhoana X, in photos obtained by Page Six, social media users were quick to notice that the blonde Albanian singer looks just like Stefani, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2016.

In the snapshots from their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 9, Xhoana was seen embracing Rossdale and kissing him on the cheek. The pair first went Instagram-official with their relationship back in March.

Naturally, fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts on Xhoana’s unmistakable resemblance to Stefani in both appearance and style, with her platinum blonde hair and bold red lipstick.

Other X users disagreed that the two look similar, noting that they are simply both blonde.

This isn’t the first time fans thought they were seeing double. After Rossdale posted a photo of himself and Xhoana having dinner in March, social media users didn’t hesitate to call out the British musician for dating a “knock off” Stefani.

“So you cheated on Gwen and got a knock off version? Weird,” one person commented, referencing Rossdale’s affair with his family’s longtime nanny that ended his marriage to Stefani.

Another quipped, “Gwen from Temu.”

“For 2 seconds there, I thought that was Gwen lol. He certainly has a type,” someone else wrote.

Rossdale and Stefani were married for nearly 13 years and share three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The couple called it quits in August 2015.

In a joint statement to People about their split, the pair said, “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

Stefani later tied the knot with Blake Shelton in 2021.

