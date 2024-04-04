Gene Simmons likes JoJo Siwa’s style.
The rock legend only had praise for the singer and dancer after she donned a costume with heavy Kiss influences for Monday night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
At the event, the “Dance Moms” alum abandoned her trademark bow and took a strut down the red carpet wearing a black rhinestone bodysuit with sheer panels and dragon-like frills on the shoulder.
Getting even more metal, Siwa painted black wings around her eyes and swiped a matching charcoal shade on her lips.
While the former Nickelodeon star described the ensemble as her “black beast look” in an interview with E! News, there was no denying its likeness to Simmons’ musical persona: The Demon.
Fully embracing the edgy ensemble while posing for photos, Siwa stuck her tongue out and flashed some devil horns ― the universal “rock on” gesture that the “Lick It Up” artist actually tried to trademark in 2017.
Though Siwa faced minor criticism that her look was a Kiss rip-off, the band’s bassist/frontman was all for the “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up’s fashion tribute.
“JoJo is cool,” he told TMZ in an interview Wednesday. “Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period.”
Sharing some sage advice, the 74-year-old rocker said, “Never be ordinary, always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary, and she looks cool.”
“Of course, she looks like me, but that’s another story,” he teased.
At Monday’s awards, Siwa talked about the backlash she’s be getting for moving on from the bright, bubbly style that brought her fame.
“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” she told E!. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”