This New Crime Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Get Gotti” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new docuseries chronicles the FBI’s effort to bring down infamous mob boss John Gotti. It’s the latest installment in the large body of shows and movies about Gotti, which includes 1994′s “Getting Gotti” and 2018′s “Gotti.”

All three parts of “Get Gotti” ― which features interviews with those involved in the law enforcement and the organized crime sides ― were released on Oct. 24.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV+, Max and Disney+.

HuffPost

“The Gilded Age” returned for a second season on Oct. 29. Fans of the glitzy period drama can catch the new episode on Max.

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Louisa Jacobson reprise their roles as wealthy women in 1880s New York as the city’s high society deals with old money vs. new money class conflicts.

The Apple TV+ docuseries “The Enfield Poltergeist” is trending on the streaming service this Halloween season.

The show centers around the terrifying supernatural events purported to have taken place in North London between 1977 and 1979. Told over four-parts, the series was released in full on Oct. 27.

Another docuseries that’s been reaching new audiences on streaming is “The Torso Killer Confessions.” The two-part program originally premiered on A&E back in March before joining Hulu on Oct. 26.

This true crime chronicle focuses on a lesser known serial killer who murdered young women and girls in New York and New Jersey for more than a decade.

“Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins” is an uplifting travel show about testing your limits and facing your fears.

Now available on Disney+, the National Geographic series follows travel journalist Jeff Jenkins around the world as he pursues adventures like mountain climbing, whitewater rafting, swimming with sharks and more.