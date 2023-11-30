Actually Great Under-$25 Ideas For Those Awkward Office Gift Exchanges

Amazon An undetectable mouse jiggler, a foam foot rest and a mini Bluetooth speaker.

We’ve all been there. The holidays come around, the annual office party gift exchange is announced, and you’re now tasked with the impossible: gifting a person you don’t know that well with something that hopefully won’t end up in the trash, or worse, re-gifted.

After my own fair share of awkward “secret Santa” and “white elephant” parties, I’ve used my powers of over-analyzing to determine the various factors that make a present a successful one. It should be something that’s universally useful, legitimately nice, maybe a tinge humorous and an item that the receiver might not have thought to buy for themselves — all while respecting the affordable price parameters given in a gift exchange, because let’s be honest, no one likes the showoff who goes way over budget.

If you have such a party coming up and are curious about what I’ve come up with, keep reading to find a selection of gift ideas that are all $25 and under. Find things like vacuum-sealed food jars perfect for packing lunches, desk accessories that can make workflow a breeze and other nifty goods.