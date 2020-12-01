12 Gifts For The Child Who’s Obsessed With Baby Yoda

He’s been traveling from planet to planet with the Mandalorian and can use the Force. In the fifth episode of the second season, Baby Yoda’s actual name was revealed (don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you). We’re still going to call him Baby Yoda around here.
“Mandalorian” fans running to anything with Baby Yoda’s face on it.
This art print will earn some special space on their walls. It features Baby Yoda in all his glory and it's the perfect present for the "curious child" themselves. Get it for $25 at Society6.
2
A "Child" Chia Pet to get them a green thumb
Urban Outfitters
They grow up so fast — and now they can "just water and watch" as this Chia Pet grows right before their eyes. It's meant to turn green within a week or two. The kid in your life can reuse the planter for basil and thyme if they really get into greenery, too. Find it for $26 at Urban Outfitters.
3
A set of ice molds to keep their apple juice cold
Williams-Sonoma
Okay, so the picture might show these with an adult drink, but these ice molds can totally be used for their favorite juices or a Shirley Temple on special occasions. The molds form Baby Yoda in his little bassinet. Find the set for $22 at Williams-Sonoma.
4
A LEGO set that'll keep them entertained for awhile
Walmart
If they can't sit still, this LEGO set will keep them busy for a bit. It features all the pieces for them to build their very own Baby Yoda with "a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth." And when all's said and done, they can say they made it themselves. Find it for $80 at Walmart.
5
A hoodie for the littlest of fans
Gap
You can't forget about the little ones. This hoodie is meant for those who are only a couple of months old to two-year-olds. Now, they can actually be a baby Yoda, with a hood that features those famous ears. Find it for $40 at Gap.
6
A Baby Yoda charm that's very charming
Pandora
For the kid who loves to make their own beaded bracelets, you might get them a charm that'll be fit right onto a silver bangle or chain. May the force be with them. Find it for $55 at Pandora.
7
A pillow pet for some sweet dreams
Macy's
Sometimes, it takes kids awhile to fall asleep, even after you read them a bedtime story. But this pillow shaped like their favorite "Star Wars" character just might help. The stuffed animal is made from a soft plush. Find it for $30 at Macy's.
8
A board game that they won't be bored with
Walmart
This isn't your mom's version of "Monopoly." This edition includes different Baby Yoda tokens and forces players to buy and trade objects that were shown on the show. Find it for $14 at Walmart.
9
"Nevarro Nummies" that Baby Yoda himself stole
Williams-Sonoma
Earlier in the second season of "The Mandalorian," Baby Yoda couldn't help but covet these blue macarons from the kid sitting next to him. So, of course, he had to steal them. Now, kids can try them out themselves. These almond macarons have a vanilla filling. Find the pack for $50 at Williams-Sonoma.
10
An ornament to remember
BeveStudio / Etsy
Get them into the holiday spirit with this ornament that's been handmade in the Midwest. It'll look perfect on a tree or just hanging around on a hook. And they'll definitely want to keep it around for years. Find it for $8 on Etsy.
11
A lunch box that'll be the envy of the cafeteria
shopDisney
Whether they're doing long-distance learning this year or taking classes IRL, the kid in your life will love this little lunch box that features Baby Yoda's big eyes and ears. It has an interior ID label so that they don't lose it. Find it for $17 at shopDisney.
12
A Baby Yoda that needs an operation
Walmart
When it comes to classic games, "Operation" is up there. In this version, kids can take turns trying to get a frog, cup of broth and mudhorn egg with tweezers without setting off a buzzer. Find it for $16 at Walmart.