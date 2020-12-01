12 Gifts For The Child Who’s Obsessed With Baby Yoda

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Give them a little bit of space with these Baby Yoda gifts.

He’s been traveling from planet to planet with the Mandalorian and can use the Force. In the fifth episode of the second season, Baby Yoda’s actual name was revealed (don’t worry, we won’t spoil it for you). We’re still going to call him Baby Yoda around here.

“Mandalorian” fans running to anything with Baby Yoda’s face on it.

Chances are you or someone you know has become obsessed with the little one, but Baby Yoda’s an especially popular toy this year since, well, look at his little ears. Since Disney delayed launching merchandise for the franchise, these toys have shot up to the top of kids’ wishlists this year.

For the fan who just can’t get enough of Baby Yoda, we rounded up a few of the best gifts to get them that they’ll love. From a Chia Pet that’ll help get them a green thumb to an art print for the curious children who are always asking questions, these Baby Yoda-inspired gifts will be out of this world.

You can also check out our guide to all the best Baby Yoda merch in the galaxy for gift inspiration, too.