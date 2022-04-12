Gilbert Gottfried Dead At 67 'After A Long Illness'

Gilbert Gottfried at the 5th Annual American Comedy Awards on April 3, 1991. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved American actor and standup comedian known for his distinctive voice, has died. He was 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” Gottfried’s family said in a tweet announcing the news Tuesday. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” the statement read.

Gottfried, a Comedy Central staple, gave voice to numerous characters over the years, including Iago in “Aladdin,” and, until he was fired from the role for making a series of crude jokes, the Aflac duck.