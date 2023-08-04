Officials Identify Another Gilgo Beach Murder Victim After 27 Years

Suffolk County officials announced a new victim in the Gilgo Beach, New York, serial killer investigation Friday.
Speaking at a press conference, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that authorities had identified Karen Vergata, 34, as the victim whose remains were found on Fire Island in 1996.
According to Tierney, Vergata’s feet and legs were found on April 20, 1996, on the beaches of Fire Island. Vergata’s skull was discovered 15 years later, on April 11, 2011.
No charges have been filed against Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann in Vergata’s case as of yet, Tierney said.