The “girl math” trend that’s been ubiquitous on social media for the past few weeks started as a lighthearted way for women to make fun of themselves.

“Girl math is packing a minimum of 14 pairs of underwear for a 7 day trip,” one person tweeted. “Girl math is not paying the $15 for shipping [and] instead spending another $30 to get the free shipping,” another joked.

But then men on X, formerly known as Twitter, began using the concept of girl math to roast women. “Girl math is going on vacation with 8 friends and coming back with 3,” one user wrote.

Advertisement

Women fought back and created a “boy math” trend to call out men’s toxic tendencies. Things got heated, fast.

men started complaining about girl math and got ATE tf up. GOOD JOB GIRLS! — ❤️🔥 G A W D ❤️🔥 (@_benjvmins_) September 27, 2023

Pretty soon, things devolved into a more playful free-for-all that found its way to every corner of X. Now, there’s Black math, gay math, Asian math and pretty much a math for every community. One of my personal favorites is “white math,” which has been used to call out white culture in the most hilarious ways.

white math is recognising 100 dog breeds but mixing up 2 black people that look nothing alike https://t.co/rbPFJ8ospo — Vusi.Mz🦉 (@YouDunnoVusi) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

For any person of color who’s been mistaken for another person of color by white folks — which, let’s be real, is all of us — this one definitely hits home. (Seriously, why can’t y’all tell us apart?)

Also, we must always call out the whitewashing of everything. Literally everything.

white math is saying this is Jesus https://t.co/EWEMjLNF19 pic.twitter.com/V0Q9SZ4BGt — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) September 28, 2023

The examples of Black and Latino math have been pretty iconic, too, mostly because it’s us airing out hilarious observations about our own chaotic upbringings. As it turns out, none of us have had any original experiences.

Everyone and their momma = 5 people max. Black Math. https://t.co/3S2fmX77pJ — Deets (@ScottieBeam) September 26, 2023

It’s also refreshing to find that Latino goodbyes (the opposite of Irish goodbyes) are a common experience among us.

Advertisement

Latino math is calculating how much time you’ll need to say goodbye to everyone when leaving a house party — Mike (@michaelcollado) September 26, 2023

I guess all of us at some point were forced to say goodbye to every single person before leaving a party, which explains why there was usually at least an hour between the time we’d say we were heading home and the time we actually walked out the door.

Then, of course, there’s gay math. “Gay math is spending the day together and sleeping over and calling it a first date,” one person wrote. Guilty.

Gay math is spending the day together and sleeping over and calling it a first date https://t.co/iic5890hjf — sutty 2️⃣3️⃣☄️ (@suttonamaal) September 26, 2023

As with many social media trends, “girl math” has evolved into something way more useful than picking on women and femmes.

Advertisement