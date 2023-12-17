Glen Powell Reveals What He Wants In A Romantic Relationship

Glen Powell’s love life has been front and center lately as fans have speculated about a brewing relationship with his “Anything But You” co-star Sydney Sweeney, despite the rumors getting debunked.
Now, he’s clearing the air about the kind of person he’d be willing to let lock him down.
In a new interview with Bustle, Powell got candid about how single life is going as a celebrity, saying:
I’ve been talking to some people in my life and they’re like, “Glen, you’re a single guy. I know you’re trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it’s OK. But when you’re going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it’ll work.”
The 35-year-old, who broke up with model Gigi Paris in April after dating for roughly three years, also shared how his mom and dad, Cindy and Glen Powell Sr., are an inspiration in his life and often dish out relationship advice to him.
“If I could have what my parents have, I’d be really, really happy,” the “Devotion” actor said.
“It’s really fun to see your parents be romantic. I know that sounds weird, but they’re goofy and really fun,” he said elsewhere in the interview. “If I could have what my parents have, I’d be really, really happy.”
Earlier this year, the heartthrob found himself at the center of romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney after the two made headlines for their steamy chemistry at CinemaCon.
Powell spoke out about the gossip, calling it “disorienting and unfair” in a cover story for Men’s Health in November.
In August, Sweeney, who is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, addressed the speculation.
“Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” Sweeney, 25, told Variety in a cover story interview. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”
“Anyone But You” hits theaters Dec. 22.