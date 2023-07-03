Glenn Kirschner on Saturday said it seems like special counsel Jack Smith “still has a good bit of investigating to go” in his probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart asked Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor and current legal analyst for the network, what he made of a New York Times report that said Smith’s probe is “still investigating aspects of the case,” even after Trump’s indictment.

Advertisement

“What I make of this is that Jack Smith is just getting warmed up,” Kirschner replied. “It seems like he is intent on investigating all of the potential crimes, not only of Donald Trump but anybody else down at Mar-a-Lago, anybody else in Florida who may have been involved in assisting, facilitating, or who may be covering up, who may be an accessory after the fact, to Donald Trump’s crimes.”

Kirschner explained how “in the big investigations” it is common to “ask the grand jury to vote out one indictment with perhaps one or two defendants, and a limited number of charges” and “continue to investigate in the grand jury any other crimes” and “then ask the grand jury to return a subsequent, or what we call a superseding indictment.”

It could mean additional charges for existing defendants, or add additional defendants to the charges, he said.

Watch the video here:

"It seems like [Jack Smith] is intent on investigating all of the potential crimes, of not only Donald Trump but anybody else... who may have been involved." @glennkirschner2 on Special Counsel Jack Smith issuing more subpoenas in the classified documents case #SaturdayShow pic.twitter.com/q63hU7fXkm — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) July 1, 2023

Advertisement

The former president also remains under investigation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and for trying to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia.