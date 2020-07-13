GOP Official Deletes Tweet That Makes Joe Biden Look Like Doting Dad

A member of the GOP’s rapid response team had to delete a tweet about Joe Biden after it managed to make the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate look good.

On Monday, Steve Guest, the Republican Party’s rapid response director, attempted to use the news that Washington, D.C.’s NFL team is changing its racist team name to tar the former vice president.

Guest did so using a frankly adorable photo of the former vice president with one of his sons.

Presumably, the tweeted photo was intended to make Biden look like a supporter of the NFL team’s racist name.

However, things didn’t turn out that way based on the reactions on social media.

Guest eventually deleted the tweet.

Owning the libs by tweeting out a photo of the Democratic presidential candidate lovingly holding his child... https://t.co/NDWu9xWhWM — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) July 13, 2020

Oh no, a picture of Joe Biden as a caring and loving father, something there is zero photographic evidence of when it comes to Donald Trump.



How will the Biden campaign ever recover?! — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 13, 2020

As a father of two very young boys this makes me think two things



1. I want to be a dad like that to my kids



2. I’m really sad that I can’t right now because of COVID



Not sure what the RNC thinks it has here. https://t.co/fWVWsDIMTn — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 13, 2020

The Republican party rapid response director is now tweeting photos of Joe Biden being a doting dad in order to somehow reelect Donald Trump. As someone once said, they're not sending their best. https://t.co/2ZZCgUYYHw — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 13, 2020

I am at a loss how this is an effective attack on @JoeBiden https://t.co/PhnVJJHnSA — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 13, 2020

Posting an old picture of Biden being a caring father to his young kids—one of whom died of cancer not long ago—to mock him, huh?



On brand for you sick sociopaths. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 13, 2020

The disconnect between the cute photo and the negative message it was apparently attempting to send was so big that it inspired at least one conspiracy theory.

im pretty convinced the gop rapid response director is a biden mole. that's the only explanation possible for their horrific content. https://t.co/nGcilJ18Kp — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 13, 2020

Others jokingly predicted this just might be the thing to sink the Biden campaign for good.

Biden loves his son. Don't know how his campaign survives this. https://t.co/H0nhcJcyIY — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) July 13, 2020

