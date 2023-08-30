Moderators Revealed For Next GOP Presidential Primary Debate

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News Media’s Dana Perino, Stuart Varney and Univision’s Ilia Calderón will moderate the second Republican primary debate, the networks revealed Wednesday.

The debate is scheduled for Sept. 27 and will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Advertisement

“We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with UNIVISION to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president,” Fox News Media president Jay Wallace said in a statement.

Varney hosts “Varney and Co.” on Fox Business Network, which airs the debate, and Perino is a co-host of “The Five” on Fox News.

Univision will air the debate at the same time in Spanish.

“As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle,” Maria Martinez-Guzman, Univision’s executive vice president of news, said in a statement.

Calderón is the co-anchor for Univision’s national evening newscast and the presenter of the network’s weekly newsmagazine, “Aquí y Ahora.”

Advertisement