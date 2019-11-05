A Texas woman came within inches of a potentially deadly plunge into the Grand Canyon when she stumbled near a ledge while taking a photo.

And the entire scene was caught on video.

Erin Koford told ABC 15 in Arizona what was going through her mind as her 20-year-old daughter, Emily, backed up to snap the picture.

“I saw that the ledge was right there and I said, ‘Don’t take another step back.’ Twice I said that,” Koford said. “When she did that little slip thing and caught herself, I mean, my stomach turned.”

Emily said it was pretty clear from her mother’s reaction that she had just made a huge mistake.

“She was gritting her teeth she was so mad,” Emily told the station. “For a second there I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just do?’“

Kevin Fox, a bystander who filmed the scene, told Caters News Agency he was recording to show his kids what not to do on a ledge.

“I didn’t realize what was going to happen,” he said. “I’m very thankful that both ladies are doing well.”

Earlier this year, the National Park Service told Time magazine that about a dozen people die in the park annually, with many of the fatalities from heat exhaustion or natural causes. But every year, a number of people are injured or killed in falls. The park urges visitors to keep at least 6 feet from the edge at all times.

“Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards,” the park’s website advises. “Do not back up without first looking where you are going.”