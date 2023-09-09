Popular items from this list include:
- A two-pack of “flossing toothbrushes” if getting food lodged in between your teeth feels like a daily recurring nightmare
- A bottle of Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions, like scars leftover from “accidentally” picking that pesky pimple you should’ve left alone... or that bug bite you shouldn’t have scratched
- Natural green tea oil absorbing tissues, which take blotting sheets to the next skin-loving level because they can actually cleanse your face as well.
A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord
, has to say:
"I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." Promising review:
"I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out.
I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" — Jason A.
A bottle of Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun, so don't forget your sunscreen!Promising review:
"I love this product so much I've ordered it a number of times and it never ceases to amaze me. I used to have acne scars on my forehead and cheeks, notice I said 'used to' — this product has not only cleared those dark marks up but also has my skin glowing.
I definitely recommend it. I use it before bed and in the morning before work or just doing errands and I always get compliments on how glowy and smooth my skin looks." — Dasia
Natural green tea oil-absorbing tissues
They're even all-natural! They're made from 100% natural linen fibers with organic bamboo charcoal to keep you nice and fresh all day. Promising review
: "I've had oily skin my whole life and have used countless types of oils blotting sheets because they're lifesavers. THESE ARE AMAZING. They're a great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. I'll never go back to other brands.
Give these a try — they're completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use. I have no negative things to say at all." — Kelsey
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared.
Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
uses this and says, "I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going 'OW OW OW' in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging."Promising review:
"Used for a Vegas vacay. Miles on the strip can do a number on the inner thighs! Used this and it was great!!!!! No soreness or chafing. Kept skin soft smooth and worked for a very long time! This is my first full review of a product because it worked soooo well." — Toya S.
An absorbent bra liner
Promising review:
"I am a sweater and therefore it's very uncomfortable to sweat under your bra and then be wet. I am so happy with this product. No more being wet and having embarrassing sweat marks.
" — Lola
A Korean skincare exfoliating mitten
I can attest that this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my skin of dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking: My arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10 times smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor
can give you slick skin, paired with THIS
, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet. Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. If you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key and then you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!Promising review:
"I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver.
Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." — Rachel Anschuetz
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Promising review:
"I never realized how much gunk was on my tongue in the mornings. Pretty disgusting actually. My mouth feels extra clean after using this.
Great quality stainless steel. To sanitize it, I just dip it in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes.
The only thing others may have an issue with is storage as it doesn't come with a case or anything. Simple solution, though. I put up a small hook next to my toothpaste and toothbrush and hang it on that." — Alexis T.
L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar hair treatment
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required: practically zero. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, 2–3 doses for thick- to curly-textured hair and add one more dose if you have long hair.Promising reviews:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture.
When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen.
Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"I have never had a hair product make such a fast and wonderful impact on my hair EVER! I have naturally good hair. Long and shiny.....until I went to Madison Reed and had most of it completely damaged beyond belief. My silky strands felt like hay. They were breaking. I was masking, conditioning, oiling, air drying, not brushing it, and still, it was a total tragedy. I turned to the TikTok gods and found this. ONE USE OF EIGHT SECONDS completely restored my hair to its soft shine down to the ends!
If I did not use this myself, I would never have believed it. Thank god it is so reasonable in price. If you are anything like me — your hair is your crown, and when changes happen to it, it is devastating until you find a way to make it work. This stuff is a miracle product. I love it!" — Sonia
A portable neck fan
Depending on your setting, the fan can last 4–16 hours. Once it needs to be recharged, just connect it to any USB cable.Promising review
: "Summer must-have. This fan works! I tried another brand, and it was too noisy. At first, thought it wasn't powerful enough, but I was wrong. It kept me cool in the hot sun in Orlando at theme parks. I kept it on low most of the time as I didn’t need it higher and turned it off when inside; it lasted over eight hours. Definitely recommend. I even wore my hair down, and it didn't get tangled." — Miami girl
Medicated, waterproof bandage
Promising review:
"More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed...It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off.
I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life.
Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." — Liz Dube
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches
Melanie Aman,
an editor on our Shopping team, tried these out and says: "These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. I’ve tried some more cutesy patches that were great for Instagram photos but did nothing to shrink my breakouts. And the pimple patches that touted themselves as basically invisible were — but so were any results... IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.
"Promising review:
"This product is amazing and has worked wonders for me! I have used other brands but this one has shown the best results time and time again. I always have these on hand and doesn’t cause any issues on my sensitive skin. Sometimes it may take three nights in a row to really diminish the pimple, but after one night I see results." — Kristin Mallory
Or an overnight blemish banish gel
Promising review:
"I love this banish gel! It was super easy to use and worked pretty well. Definitely makes a difference in the appearance of my acne and breakouts. Definitely recommend for an extra boost to get rid of blemishes fast." — Rach
CND SolarOil nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything.
A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil.
Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day
. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!
" — Diana
A shampoo scalp massager
And! This just happens to be fan-favorite among the BuzzFeed writers, including me. I have one of these shower companions, and while I don't use it every time I get sudsy, I usually run it through my hair after a few days of back-to-back dry shampooing. It really gets in there to clear up any buildup while also feeling like a nice little scalp massage.Promising review:
"This has been the BEST $8 I’ve ever spent! I suffer from psoriasis on my scalp I’ve dealt with FOR YEARS. I get the worst flare-ups and the dandruff is just incredibly painful and embarrassing.
I tried just about everything. I read some of the reviews and saw some other people had used it for the same thing. I literally just massaged my entire scalp while shampooing. I have a lot of hair so I had to flip my head over and do sections but I was able to get everything off my scalp. I didn’t have ANY dandruff
. It really did help get all the buildup out and remove any irritation I had on my scalp. If you have psoriasis, try it!" — Michelle
A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler overnight lip mask
The Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask
has been saving my chapped lips. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips! And this is vegan and cruelty-free!
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless. She makes clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that doesn't skimp on pigment or coverage.Promising review:
"As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump
(without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)" — JuliaFromPhilly
Foot-exfoliating peel masks
Just pop on the booties for an hour, wash your feet, and marvel as your feet start shedding layers of dead skin.Promising review:
"Okay, so first things first: I have VERY calloused feet from years of barefoot gravel adventures. The directions advised me to use a second application one week after the first, which I did. My feet just keep PEELING. I'm talking massive chunks of skin coming off. My feet literally haven't felt this soft in over a decade and I'm only 21!! It's a must-have for those wanting to take care of their feet!
" — Callie Pinaire
Plus! A tube of Pickle's Potions Hoof Healer
Owner Kristin Mutchler runs this small business based in Wayne, Maine.Promising review:
"I have spent over a year trying to heal a painful crack in one of my heels and I decided to give this hoof healer a try. Within a day, my heels were noticeably softer and smoother.
I have already made another purchase and will be making many more! These products are life-changing.
Thank you Kristin! I am forever grateful!" — Etsy customer
A nose hair wax kit
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup and 15 paper cups at your disposal.Promising review:
"I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt.
I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" — Julie J.
A cradle cap comb
New parents, don't panic. Cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis
— is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants. Read more about it at the American Academy of Dermatology
.Promising review:
"The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him.
I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in different directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtah
SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes
Heads up, if you have sensitive skin you might wanna spot test these before trying them out on your whole bod. And hey! Each box lasts two months!Promising review:
"For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" — Frosty McGee
An itty-bitty toenail brace set
The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it, including a nail file, solvent and cotton swabs. Promising review:
"I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!
" — Jamie H.
An Esarora Facial Ice Roller
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
A leave-in curl conditioning spray
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat and nuts!Promising review:
"This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems!
And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!
" — Tamira McLelland
A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
This has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance
. Promising reviews:
"Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin.
I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected.
I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" —S
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!!
The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" — Alisa Griffey
A pair of super-comfy period-proof underwear
Unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water
and can be tossed in the washer and dryer from there. Check out our Bambody period underwear review
for more deets! Reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up
! Promising review:
"I was very hesitant to buy these, but I put a lot of faith in the other good reviews. These are absolutely wonderful! Way more than I ever expected, so much so that I ordered another pack. They are SO soft and comfortable. I am using them for my period, not post-partum. They are incredibly absorbent and keep me feeling dry. I used them all throughout the night and had zero leakage. I really cannot recommend them enough!
I have been looking to reduce my waste, and these are perfect. They have washed very well, in the sink and the washing machine." — Anon
Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures. Reviewers with 3b–4c curls mention it worked for them. Promising review
: "This product is great. My scalp is moist but without all the scaly dry skin. My hair feels nice, not oily or weighed down nor extremely dry like hay. It is soft and manageable. Of all the products I have used for dandruff and dry scalp, this is the best one I have used. I swear by this shampoo.
Don't hesitate to order if you are looking for a nonprescription shampoo. My dermatitis is severe, meaning extremely dry scalp and all that goes with it. You will be pleased with this product." — MLB
Cirepil blue wax beads
Promising review:
"Best wax ever. I saw this on someone TikTok and as a first timer I was easily impressed on how easy this was to spread and remove." — L
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Promising review
: "I’m not one to leave a review about many products but I saw a review on this product that made me buy it and I thought it was only fair to pay it forward! I’ve dealt with horrendous ingrown hairs for years! I’ve tried everything to minimize them, expensive wax packages and expensive serums and creams, plucking, not shaving — you name it I tried it.
This product has literally put everything I’ve tried to shame! For the price it was so worth it! I’ve been using it for about a month everyday after I get out of the shower (I saw someone say they put it in a spray bottle
to get full use of the product rather than it seeping into a cotton ball, 10/10 would recommend) I haven’t gotten an ingrown since and the ones I had healed!
The smell is kind of strong but so are the results. I also have pretty sensitive skin and I was worried about using it after I shave/wax, burns a lil' bit but it didn’t cause a flare-up.
Can’t wait to not be insecure at the beach this summer!" — Jess