Halle Bailey Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Single

Halle Bailey fans waiting on her debut solo single won’t have to wait much longer.

On Monday, the singer released a teaser video on YouTube for her upcoming single, “Angel.” The video features clips of Bailey’s childhood home videos as instrumentals play in the background. The song is due out on Friday.

Bailey started her career making music as a duo with her sister Chlöe Bailey. They released their latest album, “Ungodly Hour,” in 2020. Chlöe Bailey released her first solo single, “Have Mercy” the following year.

Advertisement

The “Have Mercy” singer celebrated her sister’s upcoming single in the comments section of an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “I cannot WAIT. My angel ALWAYS.”

Halle Bailey’s teaser video for “Angel” comes months after she starred in Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The actor and singer has been open about facing an emotional period during filming.

In May, Bailey told People that “The Little Mermaid” filmed during the height of the pandemic and that she was “living alone in London away from everything I knew.”

Advertisement

But the “Ungodly Hour” singer said that that experience ultimately helped prepare her for the role of Ariel.