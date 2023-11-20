Halle Bailey Fires Back At ‘Pregnancy Nose’ Comments From Fans

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Halle Bailey is clapping back at fans who claim she has a “pregnancy nose” amid rumors that the “Little Mermaid” actor is pregnant.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” Bailey said in a clip that was reposted by “The Shade Room” on Instagram. “And you know why? ’Cause I am Black. I love my nose.”

She added: “What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

Speculation has swirled that Bailey and her boyfriend, the rapper DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), are expecting their first child together.

Rumors of the star’s pregnancy went into overdrive in September after she sported an oversized orange dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sisters Chloe (left) and Halle Bailey are members of the musical group Chloe X Halle. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

An insider told Page Six that month that Bailey “stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to.”

Since then, the Chloe x Halle singer has been spotted rocking several loose-fitting outfits ― including an oversized hoodie and sweatpants while running errands with DDG in Santa Monica, California, last month ― that have further fueled the gossip.

Halle Bailey and DDG have been dating for nearly two years. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Bailey and DDG have not publicly addressed the pregnancy rumors. Representatives for Bailey didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.