Van Hunt Says Relationship With Halle Berry Has 'Improved Every Aspect' Of His Life

Musician Van Hunt recently opened up about his relationship with Halle Berry, telling Entertainment Tonight that the actor is his muse.

The Grammy-winning singer told ET host Nischelle Turner in an interview published Monday that he considers Berry to be his muse “in more ways than I could even tell you.”

Hunt continued to gush over the Oscar-winning actor, explaining that their partnership has changed him for the better.

“I’m a completely different person and I can say it like that,” he said. “And I think it has improved every aspect of my life.”

Berry had publicly confirmed her relationship with Hunt in an Instagram post in September last year, after the two had both teased their romance in posts published weeks prior.

“Now ya know, ” she captioned that post.

The couple has continued to share their love with sweet posts since then.

Earlier this month, Hunt shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram featuring his mother as well as him kissing Berry in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, which is also his birthday.

“It’s so special to share a small part of International Women’s Day with the date of my birth,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Every day on every continent is IWD. Special thanks and tribute to my Momma and to Halle.”

Berry also celebrated the day with an Instagram post celebrating Hunt on his birthday.

“I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!” she wrote, in part.

Despite their loving posts on Instagram, Hunt explained to ET that when it comes to discussing details of their relationship, he prefers to remain private.

“I don’t talk about personal things in my life, or the people in my life, but there are things that I want the world to know,” he said.

Berry has been outspoken about her thoughts on relationships and the importance of empowering women.

She expertly shot down a troll last month who was apparently wound up after she posted an Instagram post that read: “Women don’t owe you shit.”

“Says the women who can’t keep a man,” the person commented.

“Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz.... I don’t,” Berry responded.