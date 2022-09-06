Everyone's Trying To Figure Out If Harry Styles Just Spit On Chris Pine

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival?

There’s no spit easily visible in any of the angles of the event being shared on social media. But folks on Twitter are treating video of the brief moment like the Zapruder Film, looking for clues as to what might’ve happened between the two.

The footage showed Styles taking a seat next to Pine, who was applauding. Just before sitting, Styles’ lips move. Pine looks down at his lap or feet, stops clapping and then appears amused:

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

Here’s another angle:

The moment caused #SpitGate to trend on Twitter, and inspired a level of obsession reminiscent of a “Seinfeld” gag involving spit, which itself was a joke about the conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK assassination:

The incident might have been little noticed if not for the growing drama over the film, which has led to some outsized attention of off-screen issues, such as the back-and-forth over whether or not director Olivia Wilde fired actor Shia LaBeouf or he quit, and reports of tensions between Wilde and star Florence Pugh.

The movie’s premiere earned a 5-minute ovation at the festival. However, the reviews have been somewhat less kind, with the film sitting at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes as of Monday evening.

Fans won’t be able to decide for themselves until “Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on Sept. 23.

For now, they can enjoy the latest (non)drama around the film:

The Spit >>>> The Slap — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 6, 2022

It’s kind of amazing when you find yourself going, “Oh, yeah, maybe he spat on him, that would make more sense.” https://t.co/uT05IyDEaw — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) September 6, 2022

He 100% spit on Chris Pine. pic.twitter.com/GhhtHqrSsB — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) September 6, 2022

Me and my gay friends trying to figure out if Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/Q5WlC2kWJK — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 6, 2022

If you seriously think he spit on him, you’re a lost cause pic.twitter.com/dlIgCoFNVh — drew SEES HARRY TODAY🏂 (@fratsnapback) September 6, 2022

i think harry did spit but it was an accident, like he was saying something and spit flew and chris noticed — ashley ray (@theashleyray) September 6, 2022

People trying to see if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine https://t.co/Kxe06PwFWF pic.twitter.com/zRvjpOfltD — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) September 6, 2022

We need a special master to determine what the fuck is happening at this “Don’t Worry Darling” screener. #DontWorryDarling #SpitGate #HarryStyles #ChrisPine — Bradley Smell Badly (@BStephenson) September 6, 2022

HARRY STYLES SAID MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT THE MOVIE IS THAT IT FEELS LIKE A MOVIE. HE THEN APPARENTLY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE pic.twitter.com/IM3GOdyWZt — Adam Benson (@Benson_TheDad) September 6, 2022

this person’s video is the zapruder film for film twitter. we need to see this angle to determine if harry styles spat on Chris pine #SpitGate pic.twitter.com/Zmsv5q06Fl — lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) September 6, 2022