“Heart of Stone” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new spy thriller was released on Aug. 11, and stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as MI6 agents on a dangerous mission. “Heart of Stone” received mixed reviews from critics, though many praised Gadot’s performance.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on this movie ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Advertisement

Netflix "Heart of Stone" on Netflix.

On the nonfiction side of things, a new documentary is trending on the streaming service. “Untold: Johnny Football” is the latest drop in the “Untold” series, and follows the incredible rise and colossal downfall of star college quarterback-turned-NFL failure Johnny Manziel.

As for older films, there’s plenty of kid-friendly animated fare in the current ranking. The first two “Despicable Me” films, “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” and “Bee Movie” have found eager audiences on Netflix.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost

Advertisement