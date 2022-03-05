Shopping

24 Things That'll Make It Look Like You Handed Over Your Keys To An Interior Decorator

Extreme Makeover: (Your) Home Edition
Brittany Ross

From investment pieces like rugs and chairs to decorative touches that will elevate your space, these home goods are the perfect blend of form and function.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A woven rattan chair set
Promising review: "I love these chairs! They are super comfortable, sturdy, and were easy to put together. I have them indoors and use them daily. The cushions are removable and wash easily and the chairs are quick and easy to wipe down. Would definitely recommend." —Gabe

Get a set of two from Amazon for $307.71.
2
amazon.com
An industrial bookshelf
Promising review: "This bookcase was just perfect for our living room. It has a lot of capacity but is still sleek. It fits perfectly into a contemporary/midcentury modern/Japandi aesthetic.It was easy to assemble and made from high-quality materials. The only complaint I had was that I needed an offset screwdriver to screw it into the wall. I would also like to commend the rep for the excellent customer service I received. The original item I received has a small manufacturing defect: The thread in one of the holes of one shelf was missing so I couldn't attach the bolt. After I contacted them, they looked into it, and sent me a replacement bookcase free of charge." —Aniruddha

Get it from Amazon for $135+ (available in four sizes and 16 colors/finishes).
3
amazon.com
A pretty duvet set
Promising review: "I bought this duvet after shopping for weeks both in-store and online. I found one in store that I loved but it was over $200. I just wasn't looking to spend that much. I was able to find some for a little bit less online but was hesitant to order something I couldn't feel in my hands first. I found this one and decided to go for it based solely on the reviews. I was NOT disappointed. It's heavy enough to feel high-quality but light enough to keep cool. The wrinkled texture was a huge seller for me as I was going for a linen look. It washed well and only got softer after the cycle. The price really CANNOT be beaten." —Terry

Get it from Amazon for $39.88+ (available in sizes twin to king and 18 colors/patterns).
4
Amazon
A fun, abstract handmade ceramic vase
Promising review: "This is my favorite vase! It's beautiful for a centerpiece on my dining table. Love the print, the quality, and the size. Very unique. Already received tons of compliments." —Laura Demetrious

Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
5
amazon.com
And, some faux pampas grass plumes
Promising review: "I love these faux pampas. They're such good quality. The best thing is that they don’t shed like real pampas. I highly recommend this product. It’s so on-trend and makes for beautiful statement and decor." —Jazz G.

Get it from Amazon for $30.97 (available in nine colors).
6
Amazon
An acrylic vinyl holder
Promising review: "This item is the perfect addition to my record storage! I can easily flip through my favorite records without causing any damage to them. At first, I didn't believe this would be strong enough to flip through up to 50 records and have them hold on to the acrylic end piece. I was very wrong! This item is sturdy and strong. I started off just buying just one to see if I would like it and ended up getting another almost immediately. I have many different storage options for my vinyl and this is absolutely my current favorite!" —Kohl

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in six finishes).
7
amazon.com
A beaded bohemian chandelier
Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra

Get it from Amazon for $127.91+ (available in three colors).
8
Amazon
An asymmetrical, two-tier TV stand
Full disclosure: Reviews seem to be split on whether or not this piece is best put together alone or with at least one partner, but even the shoppers who said they did it alone fairly easily did say it would have been faster with one more person. Either way, you've got this!

Promising review (for solo building): "This is an excellent product!! It's real solid wood. It's sturdy. It's easy to put together. I put it together by myself but it would be quicker with some help. I used a drill and that made it much easier. I had no issues with it arriving damaged and nothing was missing. They even give you extra screws. The only minor complaint I have is that some of the predrilled holes weren't drilled deep enough, but if you have a drill it's an easy fix. 100% satisfied." —Jessica

Promising review (for partnered building): "My sister and I put this together easily. The only issue was that the wooden dowels had to be hammered in on some of the holes, as they didn’t slide in as easy as others. Other than that, no complaints. Beautiful piece. I get lots of compliments." —Carson

Get it from Amazon for $238.99+ (available in amber or gray).
9
amazon.com
Three bold, modern pillow covers
Promising review: "I LOVE these pillowcases. I’ve been shopping around for something with a boho touch for a while and finally found these. I love that I can take them off to wash. They feel great and are made with great quality. The price point you can’t beat either for three pillowcases. I would definitely recommend!" —Josh

Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $21.95.
10
amazon.com
A mirrored console table
Promising review: "I LOVE my vanity! It looks expensive and really glamorous without being too exaggerated. It's small, it fits in a little corner but along with a nice mirror, it does make a statement. Great piece of furniture for the price." —Sandra

Get it from Amazon for $184.05+ (available in seven finishes).
11
amazon.com
A wicker hanging chair
The hanging chair comes with a 78.5-inch chain but you will need to buy a mounting kit or hire a professional to install it.

Promising review: "I was blown away as to how comfortable this chair is — so is everyone else who tries it. Looks great, feels great, and so far has not discolored despite being outside (under shaded area). If I had the room, I'd order several more as regular chairs seem pretty dull by comparison. Unless you're confident in locating your ceiling joists (and reinforcing if needed) I'd advise you to get a tradesman in to mount this. It's not difficult, but does need a considered installation. Think about all your weight + chair + lapdog +... being supported by a single mounting point to the ceiling..." —ConferenceKing

Get it from Amazon for $308.30.
12
Amazon
A giant leaning mirror
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning, packaged very well, and easy to stand up. I’m a TALL girl (a little over 5’10”) and having a mirror that was large enough for me was very important. This does exactly that, but isn’t so big that it takes up too much space. The gold trim is super classy and adds an expensive looking quality to the mirror and my room. Overall amazing and definitely worth the buy!" —Bria Million

Get it from Amazon for $101.99+ (available in many styles and colors).
13
Amazon
A stunning 3D wooden wall map
Enjoy The Wood is family-founded small biz based in Ukraine that makes gorgeous housewares and accessories crafted from wood and leather.

Promising review: "This is a beautifully crafted puzzle, really well made, wood is amazing!!! The packaging is really great, packed like an expensive gift — it was so much fun to put together!!!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Enjoy The Wood on Amazon Handmade for $49.20+ (available in three sizes and three design options).
14
Amazon
An artificial ficus
Promising review: "I love this tree! It's really great quality. Artificial trees are typically very expensive, so I was afraid this one would look cheap because it is sold at such a great price, but I took a shot based on the great reviews, and I'm so glad I did. It does not come with a decorative pot, just the small black planter as shown in the picture, but I knew this at the time of purchase and had already planned to put it in a pot I already owned. I added some dried moss on the top of the filler items I put in the pot to hold the plant in place and it looks great. I would definitely purchase again, and I just might buy another one for another area of my home." —SK

Get it from Amazon for $48.49+ (available in six sizes).
15
amazon.com
Some sparkling crystal knobs
Promising review: "They are so pretty and blingy. Very easy to install. Now my 5-year-old granddaughter wants them for her room. If you're looking to brighten up a room, add these crystal drawer knobs to closet doors, bathroom cabinets, or use them as tiebacks. They are so cute they could be used for anything. I would recommend these crystal knobs to anyone who enjoys a little sparkle in their lives." —SunnyGirlUSA

Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 11 styles).
16
Amazon
And, a shabby chic windowpane mirror made of reclaimed wood
AllBarnWood is a Utah-based small biz that creates pieces made from reclaimed wooden barn frames. Hooray for upcycling!

Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed to open up a narrow space, adding light without competing with other decor. Looks fabulous. Much lighter weight that I was expecting and maintained high quality!" —Christina C.

Get it from AllBarnWood on Amazon Handmade for $299+ (available with or without handles, in four levels of distressing, and in 19 colors).
17
amazon.com
A sleek serving tray
Promising review: "The tray is an attractive contemporary design and easy to handle. Glasses, mugs, and smaller breakfast/lunch/appetizer plates or bowls fit on it. I both got one for myself and for my best friend’s birthday. My lovely friend who has a low-key aesthetic, mid-century house in California really did love the tray. She told me she uses it to bring her breakfast out of her kitchen most mornings to a more relaxing spot." —N. Erdmann

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two sizes and four designs).
18
amazon.com
A wooden beaded garland
Promising review: "Love, love, love! It’s the perfect farmhouse accent! It’s versatile and very pretty. It’s not long enough to run my mantle length, but I’ve had several uses for it so far. It just brings something pretty to any space you want to pop. It’s thick, but not too thick either, and the beads are smooth and well-made." —May@36

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
19
amazon.com
A sophisticated mini bar cart
Reviewers say it's on the shorter side, so depending on your height, it might be better as a stationary piece rather than something you wheel around.

Promising review: "Six stars for sturdiness. This cart doesn't squeak or lean, it's very high-quality, and something I would expect to find at a Crate & Barrel." —Jason E Steckey

Get it from Amazon for $105.51+ (available in six designs).
20
amazon.com
A faux cowhide rug
Promising review: "I have owned huge, real hides in the past and paid $500 to $700. I ordered this hoping it would be cute but worried a bit that it would look cheap. Well, it is Amazon, so I knew I could return it and made the leap. SOOOOOO HAPPY I did! It looks real and the gold adds such whimsy! I sprayed with a water/stain repellent and laid the little beauty in my kitchen. Looks AWESOME! My home is mid-century modern with gorgeous high-end pieces and art. This lovely gem is on my tile floor adds such warmth and joy. When the light comes through the windows and lights up the gold, I cannot help but smile! Amazing and fun! LOVE!!!!! Would ABSOLUTELY purchase over and over and over! Perfection!" —Frog Hop

Get it from Amazon for $42.85+ (available in six sizes and six colors).
21
amazon.com
A luxe velvet accent chair
Everything you need for assembly is included!

Promising review: "I was viewing this chair for weeks but was unsure of how sturdy it would be...well I was wrong! I bought it to use as my desk chair in my work space at home. I wanted something chic to match my personality because I don’t really like rolling chairs (they lack that 'home' feel in my opinion, leave them at the office lol!). It took me about 15 minutes to put it together and it sits perfectly with my desk. She’s comfy, strong (BBW approved lol), and the pink is absolutely beautiful!" —Ce'Asia T.

Get it from Amazon for $163.99+ (available in 18 colors and several other fabrics).
22
Amazon
A rustic wooden coat rack
DistressedMeNot is a small biz based in Knightdale, North Carolina, that makes wooden housewares that are both decorative and functional.
Promising review: "This shelf is extremely useful, yet a wonderful and beautiful gift. I like to give gifts that won't be tossed in a corner and forgotten but seen, admired, and used. My daughter was surprised and wide-eyed when she opened this shelf. It's so lovely and dresses up an easily cluttered area. I recommend this item for a useful yet long-lasting, attractive gift." —P.J. Gagnon

Get it from DistressedMeNot on Amazon Handmade for $89.95+ (available in eight sizes).
23
amazon.com
An elegant octagonal mirror to glam up your wall without being too over the top. The only thing more lovely than the mirror itself? Seeing your fab reflection whenever you walk by it. 🪞
It comes with two side hooks attached to the back, but you'll need to provide your own nails or anchors.

Promising review: "This mirror is elegant. I love the shape and color, it’s exactly what I needed in my bathroom. I bought two of them. I am very happy and satisfied with this purchase." —Shay

Get it from Amazon for $55.98+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
24
amazon.com
Or, a baroque-inspired mirror
Promising review: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics. It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." —McKinlee Mayer

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in two sizes and four finishes).
