24 Things That'll Make It Look Like You Handed Over Your Keys To An Interior Decorator

From investment pieces like rugs and chairs to decorative touches that will elevate your space, these home goods are the perfect blend of form and function.
1
A woven rattan chair set
2
An industrial bookshelf
3
A pretty duvet set
4
A fun, abstract handmade ceramic vase
5
And, some faux pampas grass plumes
6
An acrylic vinyl holder
7
A beaded bohemian chandelier
8
An asymmetrical, two-tier TV stand
9
Three bold, modern pillow covers
10
A mirrored console table
11
A wicker hanging chair
12
A giant leaning mirror
13
A stunning 3D wooden wall map
14
An artificial ficus
15
Some sparkling crystal knobs
16
And, a shabby chic windowpane mirror made of reclaimed wood
17
A sleek serving tray
18
A wooden beaded garland
19
A sophisticated mini bar cart
20
A faux cowhide rug
21
A luxe velvet accent chair
22
A rustic wooden coat rack
23
An elegant octagonal mirror to glam up your wall without being too over the top. The only thing more lovely than the mirror itself? Seeing your fab reflection whenever you walk by it. 🪞
24
Or, a baroque-inspired mirror