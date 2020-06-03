Think Before You Link: How Readers Can Help Fight Misinformation Online

HuffPost US In this age of COVID-19, accurate information can be hard to come by while fake news and misinformation spread like wildfire. The consequences of this harmful viral content can mean the difference between life and death.

In this one-hour workshop, HuffPost will talk to Maarten Schenk, co-founder of Lead Stories, a website devoted to debunking the latest false, deceptive or inaccurate articles making the rounds on the internet.



Senior enterprise editor Kate Sheppard will moderate a conversation with Schenk and HuffPost reporter Jesselyn Cook on covering and uncovering misinformation and fake news.



Attendees will learn the basics of identifying inaccurate information and debunking it, and how to find good sources.

Join us on Monday, June 8, at 12 p.m. Eastern for a live workshop on how to fight misinformation online. Register here for the virtual event.