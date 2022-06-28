Style & Beauty

How To Safely Remove Skin Tags At Home, According To Experts

The over-the-counter products that doctors recommend, and the signs you may need to see a professional.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images

It’s likely you’ve never heard of ​​acrochordons, but you’ve probably dealt with them. In fact, they’re so common that over 50% of adults will experience them at least once in their lifetime. Better known as skin tags, acrochordons are small growths of extra skin that, while harmless, are no one’s favorite feature.

Health care costs are higher than ever and skin tag removal typically isn’t covered by insurance, since it’s an unnecessary procedure. These days, there are a wide array of skin tag removal products you can purchase to cut these costs considerably ― but, ew? Is that such a great idea? Just how safe are these treatments, and is skin tag removal better left to the professionals?

Doctors’ Thoughts On At-Home Skin Tag Removal May Surprise You

“Do you need to go to your doctor every time you have a skin tag you want removed? Not always,” said Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston. “When I was little, I remember my dad (who was a doctor) pulling his skin tags and snipping them off.”

Thankfully, there are less extreme at-home treatment options today. While none of the medical professionals loved the idea of at-home skin tag removal, they did have some safer at-home ideas to try. However, there was one caveat.

“If the lesion is large or is causing pain, bleeding or discomfort, it should be removed by a health care provider. When in doubt, please see your physician,” said Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, a board-certified plastic surgeon with Zuri Plastic Surgery in Miami.

For a metaphorical idea of what skin tags look like, think about the growths on these potatoes.
Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images
For a metaphorical idea of what skin tags look like, think about the growths on these potatoes.

If these characteristics do not apply to your skin tags, then you can consider trying these DIY recommendations below.

The Household Remedies That People Often Try

First, let’s address some of the household remedies that your friends may have suggested to you. While the ones listed here are safe to try, keep in mind there are no studies that prove they actually work.

“A natural remedy that a patient introduced to me is using banana peel on skin tags. It is unknown what chemicals are in the banana peel that helps with skin tags,” said Dr. Elaine F. Kung, a board-certified dermatologist based out of New York City and founder of Future Bright Dermatology. “It has been postulated that there are antioxidants and enzymes that may be helpful.”

Nandi Wagner, the lead esthetician at Gilded Ritual, a high-end salon in New York City, is familiar with this method, too. “Some homeopathic remedies for skin tags include applying small amounts of diluted tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar or even banana peels to the skin tag,” Wagner said.

DeRosa had similar advice and also suggested crushed garlic may work. She explained how to try this remedy at home: “For any of these topical treatments, wash the skin tag and surrounding area, then apply the topical of your choice to the tag, and cover with a bandage overnight. Repeat this treatment until the skin tag dries out and falls off, and stop its use if the area becomes irritated.”

But if you want a solution that’s more proven, keep reading.

Lotions With Acid

For tiny, just barely noticeable skin tags, you can try using a lotion with keratolytic ingredients over several months. In other words, lotions with AHA, BHA (salicylic acid), or lactic acid may help chemically ‘exfoliate’ the tiny little tags,” Kung suggested.

Check your medicine cabinet, as it’s possible you have products with these ingredients at home. An example of such a product is SkinMedica’s AHA/BHA cream, which also has added vitamins and antioxidants to keep your skin continuously hydrated.

At-Home Ligation

A somewhat scarier option is to cut off the skin tag’s blood source by tying up the base of your skin tag, a process known as ligation. This will take a few days, but it’s a common method for at-home removal. While this procedure may be somewhat uncomfortable, it should not be painful. If it is, that’s a good sign to visit your doctor for removal instead.

“Ligation is another method to remove unwanted skin tags. Ligation works by cutting off the blood flow to the skin tag, causing it to fall off,” Wagner said. ”There are several [over-the-counter] ligation pens that deploy a small silicone band around the base of the skin tag, cutting off its circulation. After about 5 days, the skin tag generally will dry up and fall off.”

There are numerous ligation tools available online. One of the highest-rated ligation kits on Amazon is the Everlom Micro Skin Tag Removal Kit, with over 2,500 reviews and a rating of 4.5 stars.

Freeze Them Off

The “most effective and safest way” to remove skin tags, in DeRosa’s opinion, is with cryotherapy. “Cryotherapy is the use of a super-cold gas (nitrogen is the most commonly used) to essentially shrink and kill the blood supply to the skin tag. At-home cryotherapy kits vary, so just look for those that can get you the coldest settings (at least -4 degrees Fahrenheit to -58 F),” DeRosa explained.

DeRosa suggested Compound W Nitrofreeze, even though its original intention is to be used for wart removal. She said it gets cold enough for skin tag removal. And she means cold ― the freezing temps this pen produces can lead to some initial stinging and burning during treatment.

Andalou brightening luminous eye serum

Can Caffeine Give Your Skin A New Glow? Experts Weigh In

Popular in the Community

shoppingskin care dermatologist

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here’s What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here’s How To Do It.

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Scottsdale, Even In The Summer

Relationships

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

10 ‘Harmless’ Nighttime Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Wellness

Denying Women Abortions Can Hurt Their Health For Years

Work/Life

5 Unspoken Job Interview Rules About What You Should Wear

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Shopping

This Tiny Tool Will Prevent You From Being Charged For Overweight Luggage

Shopping

Traveling While Menopausal? These Are The Products OB-GYNs Recommend

Shopping

35 Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Shopping

Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space The Place To Be This Summer

Shopping

Boost The Benefits Of Sunscreen With Anti-Aging Ingredients

Shopping

Behold: The Tower Fan That Keeps A Sweaty Sleeper Cool All Summer Long

Shopping

Reviewers Swear By These Products For Road Trips With Kids

Shopping

I‘m Obsessed With This CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

Food & Drink

A No-BS Guide To Finding The Best Ice Cream Maker For You

Parenting

The One Parenting Hack That Makes Mindy Kaling Feel Like A ‘Sorceress’

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered

Travel

10 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Seattle

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In July

Relationships

What Are 'Pink Flags' In Relationships?

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Home & Living

3 Signs Of A Medicare Scam Every Senior And Caregiver Needs To Watch Out For

Shopping

The Projectors (And Accessories) You Need For A Movie Night Al Fresco

Food & Drink

Want Dessert? Experts Reveal The Best Time To Eat It.

Shopping

The One Product You Need To Banish Underboob Sweat This Summer

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Says She Connects With Boyfriend Pete Davidson Through Pimples

Home & Living

This Dystopian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Crowd-Pleasing Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 On Amazon Right Now

Wellness

10 Common Behaviors That Are Making You More Forgetful

Shopping

5 Best-Selling Air Fryers From Target, And How To Pick The Right One

Shopping

There's A Tampon Shortage. Here Are The Best Period Care Alternatives To Try.

Parenting

Why The Color Of Your Kid's Swimsuit Might Matter More Than You Think

Travel

Your Next Trip Abroad Should Be To Glasgow, Scotland. Here's Why.

Wellness

4 Sneaky Things That May Be Causing Your Nightmares