HuffPost Finds

What Our Editors Are Stocking Up On During Dermstore's Sale

Restock your skin care suite on the cheap.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

These are some of the things our editors are stocking up on during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale.
These are some of the things our editors are stocking up on during the Dermstore Anniversary Sale.

Dermstore is having its 20th anniversary sales event, which means you can save up to 25% on select brands from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25 when you use code CELEBRATE at checkout. We’re talking about deep discounts on rarely on-sale skin care, hair care and beauty brands like Sunday Riley, Briogeo and Tarte Cosmetics, and even on some brands that have never been part of the sale before (i.e., Dermalogica and Perricone MD).

It’s a great time to restock your skin care suite and save — and that’s no exception for our beauty-loving editors. When you try a slew of skin care products for a living, you learn what to stock up on during a sale.

Here’s what we’ll be adding to our carts and why. Take a look, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

HuffPost Dermstore sale picks:

1
Boscia Skin Perfecting BB Cream
Dermstore
Brittany Nims, HuffPost Manager of Commerce Content —"I recently purchased this BB cream as an alternative to thicker foundations. I’m trying to embrace the 'no-makeup makeup trend' and so far this is a great alternative to full-coverage foundations. It goes on really easy, has a great color-matching property and seems to last all day. I also really love that it has SPF, because I’m trying to make sure I wear at least some SPF every day. It’s the little things!"Boscia's Skin Perfecting BB Cream is normally $38, get iton sale for 25% off at Dermstore.
2
Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil & COSRX Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Dermstore
Danielle Gonzalez, HuffPost Commerce Writer —"This year I did a deep dive into K-beauty and discovered a ton of new brands, products and techniques that have seriously stepped up my skin care game. My biggest takeaway has been the effectiveness of the double cleanse at the end of the day. I use Klairs Cleansing Oil to massage the makeup and grime off of my face. It's so gentle and never irritates my eyes, but manages to take everything off and rinses away with a milky finish. Then I go in with the COSRX Gel Cleanser, which deep cleans pores and skin for a squeaky clean -- but never dry -- feeling that's a clean canvas for the rest of my routine." Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil is normally $23, get it on sale for 25% off a Dermstore. COSRX's Low PH Good Morning Gel Cleanser is normally $12, get it on sale for 25% off at Dermstore.
3
Weleda Skin Food
Dermstore
Brittany Nims, HuffPost Manager of Commerce Content — "I probably don’t have to tell you how wonderful Skin Food is for dry skin, but if you haven’t heard of it before, here’s your chance to become a cult user. I first purchased Skin Food intending to use it on my hands at night (I like a thick cream on my hands before I sleep!). I quickly realized that the cream is so incredibly thick that it actually works really well on ultra-dry and rough spots of skin (heels, elbows, etc.). Now, especially during sandals season, I like to put a layer of Skin Food on my heels before bed and I wake up with skin that looks like I just had a pedicure!" Weleda's Skin Food is normally $19, get it on sale for 25% off at Dermstore.
4
COSRX Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream
Dermstore
Danielle Gonzalez, HuffPost Commerce Writer — "This moisturizer worked miracles for my dry skin all winter and well into the spring. It's super thick, almost like a balm or salve, so I usually apply it before bed and wake up with plump, hydrated skin. I'm a huge fan of Drunk Elephant Lala Whipped Cream, but I've had to start using it more sparingly because I'm on a budget and I've found this be a good alternative. It's loaded with sunflower seed oil and ceramides, comes in a huge tube and for the price it can't be beat." COSRX's Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream is normally $26, get iton sale for 25% off at Dermstore.
5
Sunday Riley Good Genes
Dermstore
Brittany Nims, HuffPost Manager of Commerce Content — "This is the one product I always make sure to stock up on when Dermstore’s anniversary sale rolls around. I love how smooth and radiant Good Genes makes my skin. Because of the steep price tag, I’m pretty stingy with how frequently I use it, but it’s a skin savior after travel, when my skin tends to be at its worst. Highly recommend if you live with acne scars, discoloration and uneven skin texture."Sunday Riley Good Genes is normally $158, get it on sale for 20% off at Dermstore.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust.

shoppablefinds salefinds beautyfinds makeupfinds skin care