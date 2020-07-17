The Ice Cream Flavors Each Of The 50 States Wants Right Now

We all scream for ice cream ― but apparently people in different states scream for very different flavors.
Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day, and to mark the occasion, Google released some interesting search trends data about the beloved frozen treat. The tech company compiled a list of the most uniquely searched ice cream flavors over the past week in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia (meaning, flavors that were more searched in each relative to searches in the nation overall).
Unsurprisingly, peach ice cream is the most top pick in Georgia, the Peach State, but it also took the No. 1 spot in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Vanilla is a popular (if, by definition, unexciting) choice. People in Oregon, Utah and Washington crave spumoni, and the folks in California and Hawaii are all about boba ice cream.
Keep scrolling for the breakdown of each locale’s most uniquely searched ice cream flavors
Alabama ― Peach
Alaska ― Peach
Arizona ― Bubble Gum
Arkansas ― Peach
California ― Boba
Colorado ― Vanilla
Connecticut ― Peaches and Cream
Delaware ― Blueberry
D.C. ― Butter Pecan
Florida ― Mango
Georgia ― Peach
Hawaii ― Boba
Idaho ― Vegan Cherry
Illinois ― Blue Moon
Indiana ― Peach
Iowa ― Rocky Road
Kansas ― Chocolate
Kentucky ― Peach
Louisiana ― Vanilla
Maine ― Strawberry
Maryland ― Banana
Massachusetts ― Cookie Monster
Michigan ― Blue Moon
Minnesota ― Cookie Monster
Mississippi ― Vanilla
Missouri ― Vanilla
Montana ― Huckleberry
Nebraska ― Vanilla
Nevada ― Strawberry Shortcake
New Hampshire ― Black Raspberry
New Jersey ― Mint Chocolate Chip
New Mexico ― Vanilla
New York ― Black Raspberry
North Carolina ― Peach
North Dakota ― Coconut Milk
Ohio ― Blue Moon
Oklahoma ― Neapolitan
Oregon ― Spumoni
Pennsylvania ― Milky Way
Rhode Island ― Neapolitan
South Carolina ― Peach
South Dakota ― Butter Brickle
Tennessee ― Vanilla
Texas ― Vanilla
Utah ― Spumoni
Vermont ― Chocolate
Virginia ― Peach
Washington ― Spumoni
West Virginia ― Rocky Road
Wisconsin ― Blue Moon
Wyoming ― Vanilla