HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

IKEA

Writing an essay, perfecting your watercolor skills and tweaking the code of your new gaming engine all require the same thing: a good desk for getting work done.

Whether you’re a student moving into a dorm, are moving into your first adult apartment or are redesigning your family space after having your first kid, chances are you could use more tabletop spaces for storage and getting work done. That’s why, when we spotted all of IKEA’s desks marked 20% off right now for IKEA FAMILY members, we knew we’d stumbled up on a good deal.

It’s free to become an IKEA FAMILY member (you can sign up here). When you join you get access to member-only sales and discounts throughout the year, as well as home design services and experiences exclusive to members. Plus, you’ll get free cup of coffee and tea whenever you visit an IKEA store on weekdays. Sounds pretty sweet, right?

The latest deal for IKEA FAMILY members is markdowns on all of IKEA’s desks. Now through June 23, members can save 20% on all desks, like this practical sit/stand desk and the cult-favorite LISABO wooden desk.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite IKEA desks we think are worth getting at a discount right now. Just be sure to become an IKEA FAMILY member to get the lowest price. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.