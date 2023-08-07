Husband Of Missing Georgia Mom Whose Car Was Found Burned Is Charged With Murder

The parents of a missing Georgia woman said their “worst fears were confirmed” last week when their daughter, 30-year-old Imani Roberson, was found dead on Friday.

Roberson had been missing for three weeks. On Friday, her husband Donell Anderson, 22, was charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection with her death, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said in a press conference on Saturday.

Anderson was taken into custody Friday night after her body was recovered.

“This investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that another arrest will be made,” Levett said at the news conference.

Advertisement

Levett told reporters that Roberson was last seen driving home after having dinner with her four children at her mother’s house on the night of July 16.

Imani Roberson. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Roberson went home with her 1-month-old and 3-year-old, while leaving her two older children with their grandmother, police said.

The next day, concerned that her daughter was not picking up the phone, Roberson’s mother, Clarine Andujar-White, visited her daughter and Anderson’s home to find it empty and reported Roberson missing.

Advertisement

Although police did not provide details about where the two younger children were, they confirmed they were found safe.

Last week, according to local news outlet WSB-TV, officers found Roberson’s SUV torched about 30 miles away from her parent’s home.

Her disappearance prompted public pleas from her family and authorities for information.

“Imani loves her children,” Andujar-White said at a press conference after the SUV was found. “Please help me reunite these babies with their mother.”

On Friday, she was found dead, though authorities did not immediately provide more information about where her body was found or how she was killed.

Pushing back tears, Roberson’s parents spoke on Saturday about the difficulties of losing their daughter and again asked for the public to come forward with any information ― this time asking for justice.

Advertisement

Parents of Imani Roberson. FOX Atlanta

“Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed, and our family is devastated,” Andujar-White said.

“It’s not the news that we wanted, but I’m happy that we can hold them accountable,” said Ronald Acklin, Roberson’s father.

Levett told reporters that Roberson’s children will be in the care of their grandparents.

A candlelight vigil honoring Roberson is set to take place on Monday.

According to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 women have reported being the victim of physical violence from their intimate partner in their lifetime.