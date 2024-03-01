This Reviewer-Beloved Toenail Brace Legitimately Changed My Life

“I wish I’d taken a ‘before’ picture...these strips works exactly as I hoped (but doubted) they’d work! They take a little practice to get on just right. You need a steady hand, a bright light, and a gentle squeeze on the glue bottle so you don’t apply too much glue. If you get the strip applied properly, it’ll last a week or two before it comes off. They do stay a little “catchy” on the ends, even with filing, so I apply a bandaid over the strip to make sure my socks don’t catch and encourage the strip to come loose. My big toes had such a tight curl at the end that the corners were nearly meeting in the middle. After wearing for only a few days there was a noticeable change. After a week or week and a half, the nail has a very natural gentle curve at the end. I’ll wear the strip/brace until it reaches the end of the nail. I may reapply another strip closer to the nail bed to encourage correct growth until I feel certain that my nails won’t revert back to the curve. The strips don’t hurt to wear and have relieved any pain from the nails biting into my toes. I can’t be any happier with this product!!!” — Michelle

“I don’t gush about products, and am hesitant to believe gushy, exclamation point laden reviews. But this darned little system worked for mr, almost instantly. Advice - read the various reviews that go into detail re what to expect and best way to succeed. I am elderly, stiff of joint, too much belly, and can’t see worth beans. I read reviews, read through the instructions twice, and set up a sort of dry run to see where I might run into trouble. If you can possibly find one, get a helper. BUT, it can be done alone if you follow the directions. When placing the first glue laden end of the brace strip, I advise starting with the side of your toenail that is more difficult to see and reach. My ingrown nail on the big toe hurt a lot at each corner where the nail was digging in as well as on the bottom of the toe. In less than an hour after the brace was glued into place, nothing hurt. I kept poking and squeezing, not quite willing to believe. This was a toe that was so sore that even the sheet on it would increase the pain. Shoes were limited to thongs and clogs. Three days after I applied the little strip, I went for a pedicure, fully expecting the brace strip to fall off in the swirling foot bath. Nope. The tech filed down the blunt ends a bit then treated the nail like the other nine. 52 hours later and all is well.” — Stephanie L.



“I highly recommend this product. I learned about it online and had only other reviews to convince me if it works or not. I took the chance and I am so glad I did. My guess is you will be, too, but they have a satisfaction guarantee so it’s really no risk. I always thought the shape of my toes was just one of those things that I couldn’t change about myself and that occasional pain & pressure from my toenails getting longer was inevitable. I put these braces on two days ago. Within 2 hours on the first day I could already feel tremendous relief on my left foot- like the edge of my toenail was being gently lifted away from my toe...not at all painfully the way it feels when something is beneath the nail pushing it up. I wore socks and shoes yesterday and the braces didn’t snag or feel uncomfortable. I didn’t know if I got the edges all the way glued down so I was worried, but they were fine. Today I can feel the differences on both feet, and my left foot already seems like I have a whole different toenail shape. It used to start wide at the base and then get narrower toward the tip but now it’s the same width all the way up and I am 100% PAIN FREE for the first time in probably 10 years.The difference is so noticeable that I’ve come to realize my former version of “normal” was actually barely tolerable and I’d simply grown accustomed to it. I hate that it took me this long to find a product that could help. But I also LOVE that this product exists.” — Julie H.



“I was very dubious about this product initially. I’ve had ingrown toenails on both big toes for around 15 years and I’ve tried everything in the past including removing both nails, seeing podiatrists etc, all whom have said the only way to fix permanently was to have the ingrown part surgically removed to stop that area of the nail growing back. Whilst this may seem like a good option for some, I just didn’t want to have narrow big toenails, so I declined each time and carried on with my severely curved nails. As the ingrown part did not hurt I guess I just put up with it! Last year my nails also started to grow ridged and very thick, which was awful for me and I needed to come up with another plan. After researching loads of products/tools/creams/remedies etc I came across this product and thought I’d give it a go. I was not disappointed. In fact I was shocked at how good it has worked. I’ve needed to use 3 times (on both toes), but after just the first time i could see huge improvements in just a couple of weeks. The strips stayed on for around 4-5 weeks each time, and now I can say for the first time in years and years, I finally have semi-flat big toe nails and I’m DELIGHTED with this product. I had to pay for shipping to the UK as the product is not available here, but it was worth every penny. I just wish I had found it years ago. Be patient with the process, follow the instructions VERY CAREFULLY, in fact read them over and over before you start and it will make sure the application works and fits first time. Don’t hesitate, this product has changed everything for me, I can now wear pretty open toed shoes and sandals without embarasment for the first time in over a decade. Very Happy.” — Mrs P