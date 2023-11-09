White House Says Israel Agrees To 4-Hour Daily 'Humanitarian Pauses' In Gaza Fighting

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, on Nov. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in norther Gaza starting on Thursday, as the Biden administration said it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting.

President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call.

Advertisement

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the first humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.