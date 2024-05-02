“I love this product. It has really minimized the size of the pores on my nose. Finally something that does what it promises.” — Bookaholic

“I have large pores around my cheeks and nose, and am always looking for products to help. This was a winner! I’ve been pleasantly surprised and using it now for a few weeks and like that it is clear, other HA products like Skinceuticals HA are not clear and I felt like they would clog or darken my pores. I truly felt like it reduced my pore sizes, helped to tighten up my pores and smooth out my skin. Planning to buy a second bottle soon.” — Julie B

“Been using for just about a week and my pores are almost invisible, they have never been like this in my life! Even the scaring I have from really bad acne have gotten smaller as my face tightens!” — Amazon customer

“I cannot believe that this product works like it does. I had large pores on my nose. In one week I could tell the pores were smaller and in one month were gone. I still use it daily to keep my skin looking good. The first cosmetic that really works.” — gail