Have you ever used a product so good that you feel compelled to bring it up in conversation or sing its praises online? For me, It Cosmetics’ multitasking, problem-solving CC+ Cream is that product — and it’s up to 20% off right now.
Like many people, I had seen the buzz surrounding the formula a few years ago. And as someone who has undergone a truly arduous quest to find the right foundation, I wanted to see if this option could address my cosmetic concerns ― mainly the keratosis pilaris (also known as KP) that has plagued my skin’s surface for my entire life.
KP is a skin condition characterized by bumpy texture, increased dryness and severe redness, and it never played nice with most of the foundations I tried. After applying traditional formulas, red patches would show though as the day progressed, texture would become exaggerated, and product would start to separate at the first sight of sweat. Or, in the instances when a product was able to effectively cover up the symptoms of KP, it sat heavily on my skin, appearing thick, cakey and far too obvious for comfort.
However, when I first used IT Cosmetics’ long-wearing foundation ― which claims to be designed to specifically work with many skin types and visibly correct conditions such as acne scarring, rosacea and hyper-pigmentation ― it was the first time I felt like a formulation addressed my insecurities by becoming part of my skin, rather than just covering up my perceived imperfections. I found that it blurred enlarged pores, brightened my overall complexion and left a finish that was the perfect combination of natural and slightly luminous.
Although the product functions like a foundation, the cream actually takes the place of a primer, moisturizer, brightening concealer, sunscreen and a foundation all in one. CC is an acronym that stands for “color control” or “complexion corrector,” and the product is intended to work flexibly with your skin to diffuse imperfections, rather than just resting on top of it. CC creams also often contain mineral-based sunscreens ― one of the main and unfortunate reasons they can come in such limited shade ranges.
Beyond the broad spectrum SPF of 50+, the item is laden with a buffet of well-loved skin care ingredients that I feel enhance its performance and make my skin feel healthier and even slightly nourished. You’ll find niacinamide to brighten and reduce redness; skin-plumping peptides, which help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by supporting natural collagen production; hyaluronic acid for improved elasticity and hydration; and antioxidants to help mitigate skin damage brought on environmental stressors.
My favorite way to apply the CC+ Cream is using a damp makeup sponge, like the Beauty Blender, over skin that has been hydrated with a lightweight moisturizer. Since this cream is so full-coverage, I use just one pump split between both sides of my face and, using a bouncing motion, blend the product into my skin until it looks airbrushed and fully incorporated. If I want to, I can easily blend powders, concealers and other cream products on top without experiencing any kind of product pulling or patchiness.
Admittedly, $47 is on the higher end for makeup, a reason that makes this deal all the more sweeter. However, I also justify the price knowing that I have to use so little of it to get my desired results, and it doubles as a sunscreen. It’s available in 12 flexible, inclusive shades. It’s also a great lightweight alternative to foundation as we head into summer weather.
You can keep scrolling to see why other people have permanently integrated this all-in-one product in their routine or scroll back up to snatch a tube for yourself at up to 20% off.
“This product is perfect for people with dry skin! It’s super moisturizing while also giving good coverage and a glowy finish.” — Brianna Rice
“As I hit 50, my powder foundation stopped being a good fit for my changing skin. I read a suggestion to try a CC cream, and I’m so glad I did. I tried so many brands, and this one was the best! I love the illumination feature. My face looks so bright and healthy. I was afraid it would look oily with no powder, but it’s not. Also - very long lasting. I never have to reapply.” — Jennifer
“I’m obsessed with this product. I’ve ordered it consistently ever since discovering it. The coverage is moderate, so you probably don’t want it if you like a thick foundation. It complements your natural skin with a beautiful sheen, & a nice coverage that gives a nice glow & even tone. It layers nicely with other products, as well. I also appreciate the skin care benefits & SPF.” — Amazon Customer
“This ‘IT’ CC+ illumination face Color Correcting Cream is unbelievable. The texture & fluidity of the cream feels so great on my skin. The choice of colors will highlight any skin tone & make you look like a million dollars. ‘It’ spreads evenly and does not settle in the wrinkles of your skin, it plumps the skin. Try ‘IT’ and feel radiant and younger looking, you won’t be sorry!” — Dina
“After trying so many different foundations, this one is my favorite. It gives great coverage while using very little product. Yes, it might be a little higher than drug store foundation, but one tube lasts a long time. I don’t have to reapply my makeup half-way through a regular day.” — Interior Decorator