“This product is perfect for people with dry skin! It’s super moisturizing while also giving good coverage and a glowy finish.” — Brianna Rice

“As I hit 50, my powder foundation stopped being a good fit for my changing skin. I read a suggestion to try a CC cream, and I’m so glad I did. I tried so many brands, and this one was the best! I love the illumination feature. My face looks so bright and healthy. I was afraid it would look oily with no powder, but it’s not. Also - very long lasting. I never have to reapply.” — Jennifer

“I’m obsessed with this product. I’ve ordered it consistently ever since discovering it. The coverage is moderate, so you probably don’t want it if you like a thick foundation. It complements your natural skin with a beautiful sheen, & a nice coverage that gives a nice glow & even tone. It layers nicely with other products, as well. I also appreciate the skin care benefits & SPF.” — Amazon Customer

“This ‘IT’ CC+ illumination face Color Correcting Cream is unbelievable. The texture & fluidity of the cream feels so great on my skin. The choice of colors will highlight any skin tone & make you look like a million dollars. ‘It’ spreads evenly and does not settle in the wrinkles of your skin, it plumps the skin. Try ‘IT’ and feel radiant and younger looking, you won’t be sorry!” — Dina

“After trying so many different foundations, this one is my favorite. It gives great coverage while using very little product. Yes, it might be a little higher than drug store foundation, but one tube lasts a long time. I don’t have to reapply my makeup half-way through a regular day.” — Interior Decorator