'Euphoria' Star Name-Drops An Unexpected Celebrity Who Stans The Show

Jacob Elordi has only recently become a star — but he already has some very famous fans.
The Australian actor, whose role on “Euphoria” helped bring him to public attention in 2019, dropped a pretty serious name on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show” when asked about the HBO series’ most unexpected fans.
“The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name-drop,” he told host Jimmy Fallon.
“And it is a crazy name-drop. But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio, he came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger,” he added.
“So we’re in this club, and there’s really loud music and everything. And he’s like, ‘The shot in the first season, you know, the shot where you came in,’” Elordi continued. “And it’s him and I in the middle of this club, just ... talking about camera angles.”
Elordi said that DiCaprio was even wearing one of his beloved baseball caps at the time of the unexpected encounter.
“Yeah, dude,” Elordi told Fallon. “I was like, ‘We’re talking about cinema.’ He’s the GOAT.”
Since making his Hollywood debut in 2018 with “The Kissing Booth” — part of a franchise he later bashed as “ridiculous” — Elordi has curated an impressive résumé, working with prestigious directors like Adrian Lyne and Sofia Coppola.
Following critically acclaimed turns in “Saltburn” and Coppola’s “Priscilla” last year, he was cast as the monster in a promising take on the horror classic “Frankenstein,” helmed by none other than Guillermo del Toro.
While he endearingly called del Toro “the kindest man,” a “brilliant” filmmaker and “the god of monsters” on Thursday, Elordi spiced things up when Fallon handed him a version of the infamous “Saltburn” candle — and the actor took a giant whiff, to pandemonium from the crowd.
Elordi is seen as a possible Oscar contender for his role in the Emerald Fennell film, with nominations set for release next week.