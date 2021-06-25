Jamie Lynn Spears Disables Comments On Instagram After #FreeBritney Harassment

Britney Spears’ younger sister has remained silent about her older sibling’s shocking testimony Wednesday — and #FreeBritney supporters suppose it’s for dubious reasons.

Jamie Lynn Spears disabled comments on her most recent Instagram posts. Her mother, Lynne Spears has done the same.

Image Group LA via Getty Images Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017.

Comments on both accounts can be viewed in less recent posts, however. Comments that can be seen on Lynne Spears’ Instagram account and Jamie Lynn’s Twitter account echo the brand of harassment both women are receiving online.

In the comments, #FreeBritney supporters’ suggest that the women stole money from the 39-year-old pop star, played roles in her conservatorship struggles and are not properly supporting her. There are also quite a few insults and threats.

Even tweets about how Jamie Lynn Spears’ comments were disabled on Instagram are tinged with wrath.

“Jamie Lynn Spears is lucky she disabled her IG comments because I was coming for her. #FreeBritney,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another claimed that Jamie Lynn Spears disabled her comments after she was “dragged by over 1.5K people on her latest post.”

The “Zoey 101” star published an Instagram post on Wednesday — the same day as her sister’s horrific testimony — that comes off as somewhat insensitive, considering the context of its publication date.

The “...Baby One More Time” singer has been locked into a conservatorship since 2008 after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. On Wednesday, Britney Spears spoke before Judge Brenda Penny — who is overseeing her legal arrangement — after asking for the chance to address the court in her own words. In her testimony, Britney Spears said she wanted to take legal action against her family members who have benefited from the conservatorship.

“I want to sue my family,” Britney Spears said Wednesday in court. “They should be in jail. I just want my life back.”

Britney Spears also testified that she was forced to work, take lithium and keep her IUD in, even though she wants to have another child.

The Blast reported in August 2020 that it obtained legal documents in which Jamie Lynn Spears was named as the trustee of Britney Spears’ estate in 2018 by her then co-conservators, her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew Wallet. It marked the first time Jamie Lynn Spears was named in connection to her sister’s conservatorship, according to the outlet.