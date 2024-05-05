EntertainmentMental HealthRyan GoslingEva Mendes

Ryan Gosling Says He Turns Down ‘Dark’ Roles Nowadays For This One Reason

The Oscar nominee says he hasn't taken on any twisted roles in nearly 10 years.
Jazmin Tolliver
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Ryan Gosling is putting his family first.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the “Barbie” actor, 43, revealed that he no longer picks up “dark” roles in Hollywood to keep his family’s mental health intact.

The Oscar nominee shares two young daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, with wife and fellow actor, Eva Mendes.

“I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place,” Gosling told the outlet in the story published Thursday. “This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us.”

“The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first,” he added.

The Canadian actor went on to reflect on how starring in 2016’s “La La Land” just two years after he expanded his family was the starting point of his career shift.

“I think ‘La La Land’ was the first. It was just sort of like, ‘Oh, this will be fun for [my daughters], too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing,’” he explained.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met while co-starring in the 2012 film "The Place Beyond The Pines."
Sonia Recchia via Getty Images

“Their interest in ‘Barbie’ and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned,” Gosling added.

Considering Gosling’s most recent role has been as love sick stuntman Colt Seavers in the action-comedy, “The Fall Guy,” it’s safe to say he’s sticking to his guns.

“The Fall Guy” is currently playing in theaters.

