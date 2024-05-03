EntertainmentMoviesRyan GoslingEmily Blunt

Ryan Gosling Teases Emily Blunt Over ‘Chill’ Reaction To Crazy Weather On ‘Fall Guy’ Set

“We went to Australia for the weather, and that’s what we ended up with,” Blunt joked about the wild rain on the set of their new movie.
Ben Blanchet
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt ran into some on-set severe weather conditions while shooting “The Fall Guy” during a “monsoon” in Australia.

The pair, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, opened up about working together on the new action comedy film as EW pointed to director David Leitch’s claim that the two almost drowned on set.

Blunt opened up about the “ridiculous” story, claiming not to realize that a monsoon hit the base camp during what she described as a “quiet little” 22-minute meditation session, which was interrupted when a door swung open.

“It was like a hurricane was going on, and Ryan was like [‘The] Last of the Mohicans’: ‘You need to leave!’ I was meditating, and now he thinks I meditate too much,” she said.

Gosling, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon last month, described Blunt as “cool” and “unflappable” as he reflected on the story.

“She had like Headspace on and a little candle and she was like ‘Ryan, I’ll be fine,’” he recalled.

Gosling teased Blunt that she was “too chill” and “too zen” to wade out into knee-deep water before his co-star further described the frightening situation.

“The trailers were floating away. I mean, I was surprised that my driver, Scott, had not come and knocked on the door saying, ‘We should go.’ Scott was just listening to Spotify,” she said.

“I think he got washed away. I just saw his hands above the surface,” Gosling replied.

Blunt added that she remembers Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking off “most of his clothes” and running in water at the base camp.

“He was still very much in character. Just a regular, run-of-the-mill day on set in Australia,” she said.

“We went to Australia for the weather, and that’s what we ended up with.”

“The Fall Guy” hits theaters on Friday and is expected to gross $30 million or more at the box office this weekend, according to Variety.

