Jan. 6 Committee Chair Shares Details On Final Report Release Date

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will publish its final report in about two weeks, its leader said on Wednesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the report will be made public on Dec. 21, when the panel will make “some form of public presentation” on its contents.

“We haven’t decided exactly what that’ll be,” Thompson added.

The report will be released on the same day the committee is set to vote on criminal referrals recommending that the Justice Department bring charges.

Thompson had previously said the committee would refer at least one person to the Justice Department, without elaborating on what charges might be recommended. The Mississippi Democrat left open the possibility of perjury charges.

It is unclear whether former President Donald Trump would be among those the committee considers for criminal referrals. Trump defied the committee’s subpoena.

Last week, Thompson said the Jan. 6 report will be split into eight chapters focusing on Trump and other issues. It will include material that hasn’t previously been released.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), a member of the committee, told CNN the panel plans to publicly release all the evidence it has garnered, with limited exceptions.

“There are some aspects that are law enforcement-sensitive that may be redacted in some small ways, but our intention is to ensure that that this material gets out into the public and that people get to see the material by which we have made conclusions and recommendations on,” Aguilar said.

Committee members have been racing to wrap up the probe before the GOP regains control of the House in January after its narrow win in the midterm elections. Republicans have vowed to shut down the investigation.

“I think we’re very close to being finished, but we’re not quite there,” panel member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told NBC.