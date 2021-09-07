Janet Jackson Drops Trailer For Upcoming Documentary: 'This Is Me'

Janet Jackson has unveiled a teaser for her upcoming documentary, “Janet,” and fans are thrilled.

The one-minute trailer dropped Monday on Jackson’s Twitter account along with this message from the singer: “Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u.”

“This is my story, told by me, not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson says in the narration of the video. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Slated for release in January 2022, the documentary is set to be a two-night event broadcast on A&E and Lifetime. It’s meant to act as a celebration for the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s self-titled 1982 album.

Earlier this year, Billboard reported that the four-hour special would offer “an intimate look at her story for the first time through exclusive archival footage, never-before-seen home videos and celebrity interviews” and address critical moments in her life including the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show performance with Justin Timberlake and the deaths of her father, Joe Jackson, and brother Michael Jackson.

Many friends of Jackson, including Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul and Mariah Carey, appear in the teaser with words of praise for the singer.

Elliott even responded to Jackson’s tweet by declaring: “You are the BluePrint of what a SuperStar is! 40 years in the game & still counting! You are UNBREAKABLE! I Love you Jj you already know.”

Many others on social media also lauded Jackson and expressed excitement for the documentary.

Of the Timberlake performance and subsequent fallout, one fan remarked: “can’t wait for her to slay JT as well, finally let HER version be heard, i hope she talks about it, because i think she should.”

Looks like 2022 cannot come soon enough for Jackson fans.