Jason Priestley Has A Dirty Secret About Being Brad Pitt's Roommate

Jason Priestley says he and Brad Pitt have really cleaned up their acts since they were roommates years ago.
Priestley talked about what it was like to live with Pitt during Tuesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark” and revealed the gross game they used to play.
Before becoming famous, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star said he and the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor shared a “two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of LA” with one other guy.
While Priestley remembered Pitt being a decent roommate, something else about the actor made a strong impression.
“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” the former teen icon confessed. “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting, what were you thinking?’”
When host Kelly Ripa wondered “who went the longest” without bathing, Priestley confirmed it was “Brad. Always Brad.”
“I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering,” he went on.
Trying to find an upside, Ripa applauded Pitt and Priestley for their dedication to “water conservation.”
Priestley had previously described living with the “Fight Club” actor during a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” he told the paper.
Priestley shot to stardom when “90210” premiered in 1990. Pitt’s big break came with the release of “Thelma & Louise” in 1991.
Watch Priestley’s full interview here, starting around the 22:40 mark.