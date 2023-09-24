Hold On To Your Jaw, Because The Results From These 31 Beauty Products Will Have It Dropping

Popular items from this list include:
- A Denman Hair Brush to help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz
- L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear powder foundation that is literally witchcraft in a compact — it promises up to 24 hours of transfer- and sweat-resistant wear all while providing a mattifying, smooth, flawless complexion, even after a full day of activities
- A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A Denman hair brush
2
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation
3
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss
Advertisement
4
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
5
A teeth-whitening pen
6
A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment
Advertisement
7
An eye primer
8
And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray
9
VieBeauti eyelash growth serum
Advertisement
10
And a lash-lifting kit
11
A Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue spray
12
A powerful snail repair cream
Advertisement
13
A microplane foot file
14
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner
15
A firming eye cream
Advertisement
16
A color corrector pen
17
A roll-on waxing kit
18
Radha Beauty Rosehip Oil
Advertisement
19
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment
20
A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil
21
A bottle of cuticle repair oil
Advertisement
22
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm
23
Or a super-soft Makeup Eraser
24
An extremely easy-to-use and downright magical spray
Advertisement
25
An outrageously popular Differin gel
26
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
27
The highly effective Bio-Oil
Advertisement
28
Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream
29
A color-correcting treatment
30
Or a calming cream that'll help soothe skin
Advertisement
31
A bottle of sulfate-free Biotin shampoo