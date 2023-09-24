ShoppingBeautyskin care

Hold On To Your Jaw, Because The Results From These 31 Beauty Products Will Have It Dropping

You're gonna look like a cartoon character with your jaw on the ground when you see how amazing your eyelashes could look with this at-home lash lift kit.
Jessica Hall
Amazon

Popular items from this list include:

  • A Denman Hair Brush to help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz
  • L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear powder foundation that is literally witchcraft in a compact — it promises up to 24 hours of transfer- and sweat-resistant wear all while providing a mattifying, smooth, flawless complexion, even after a full day of activities
  • A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
A Denman hair brush
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3a curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" — mariela
$21.96 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." — Maria Webba
$16.74+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! — Amazon customer
$10.98+ at Amazon
4
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Check out a TikTok of the hair cream in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to your wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out and voila!

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." — Kandyce D.
$7.13 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
$18.95 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment
See them in action on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
$10.77 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An eye primer
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
$13.99 at Amazon
8
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it. "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was limited. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked flawless by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing," she said. "I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something on top of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)

"Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
$30.60 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
VieBeauti eyelash growth serum
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I’ve seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer and I wear way way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don’t see results instantly, but I’m glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." — Julie
$24.69 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
And a lash-lifting kit
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes and five gel under-eye pads.

Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! — Ryan
$20.09 at Amazon
11
Sephora
A Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue spray
Tower 28 is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.

I've been seeing hypochlorous acid sprays all over my TikTok FYP so obviously I was influenced and wanted to try it out. I really hate the feeling of getting all sweaty in a workout and not being able to wash my face right away, so this has been a great option to just spritz on right away to help me feel more refreshed (and cleaner, knowing some of the bacteria is getting killed and won't make me break out). I just keep the bottle in my car and will spray it on when I finish a workout. Aside from the myriad benefits this spray has, there is something sooo soothing and refreshing about spritzing a cool mist on your face when you're hot and sweaty. I have seriously become obsessed with it, it just feels so dang good!! I love knowing that this is helping to protect me from breakouts, and I also am glad to have it on hand for any time I inevitably break out into a mysterious rash (yes this happens, my skin hates me).
$12+ at Sephora
12
www.amazon.com
A powerful snail repair cream
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
$15.15 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A microplane foot file
Check out a TikTok of the foot file in action (warning: it's kinda gross).

Promising review: "I have purchased every callus cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callous on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callus along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement. It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callus to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" — desertdragonfly
$9.95 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!

Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$7.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A firming eye cream
Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." — Melissa
$25.01 at Amazon
16
Ulta
A color corrector pen
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in vegan cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.

Promising review: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" — Undisclosed
$24 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A roll-on waxing kit
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scents), six packs of calming oil wipes and 100 nonwoven wax strips. AND! Don't feel any pressure to wax your body hair if that's not your style. You do you, boo!

Promising review: "I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient. They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip multiple times. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self-care in the comfort of your home. 💕" — Alisa Garza
$32.49 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
Radha Beauty Rosehip Oil
Promising review: "My new holy grail! I have super sensitive, acne-prone skin in a very dry climate. This stuff is seriously so amazing. I use it from my face to my toes. It’s completely eradicated any dry skin I had and makes me glow. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin since I’ve started using it, even my boyfriend noticed! I love it after chemical peels too. It gets rid of peeling and dry patches as well as soothes any redness. It’s a decent-sized bottle for what you pay!" — Brynnieb09
$14.95 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment
Promising review: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. — Lillee45
$28 at Amazon
20
Blume
A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil
See why one TikToker is a fan here! Blume is a BIPOC woman- and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan and environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.

Promising review: "Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." — Linnea V.
$28 at Blume
21
www.amazon.com
A bottle of cuticle repair oil
Watch one TikToker apply it here!

Promising review: "I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always have my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" — Jocelyn Nackley
$9.90 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm
Juno & Co. is a small business focused on moving away from the traditional beauty market to sustainable and simplified formulas.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
$14.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
Or a super-soft Makeup Eraser
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" — Sprklbuz
$19 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
An extremely easy-to-use and downright magical spray
Gray hair is honestly pretty fierce, so feel free to let those silvery strands shine!

Promising review: "I use this in between my monthly 'cut and color' trips to the beauty salon. That third week really shows the grey roots, so I use this until my next appointment. A few sprays along the hairline and part, and I am ready to go. It will stay for a couple of days if you don't have to wash your hair daily. Otherwise, it will wash right out with your shampoo. The red that I buy is a more auburn color, and gives a great look to my hair. I buy this on a regular basis. One can lasts about 10 applications of touch-ups for me." — Jean
$9.97 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An outrageously popular Differin gel
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:

"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.

"2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.

"3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"

Promising review: "I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one break out of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade." — Catattack
$14.97 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Promising review: "Best under-eye concealer ever. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy. I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." — Morty
$8.52 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
The highly effective Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun, so don't forget your sunscreen!

Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
28
Sephora
Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that excels in creating haircare for not-so-basic hair. And they cater for curl types 3a to 4c.

Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — its so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." — Sephora customer
$28 at Sephora
29
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A color-correcting treatment
Promising review: "This product is a game changer for anyone with red rosacea-prone skin. I have used everything from drugstore to expensive products from my dermatologist, plus many IPL treatments to reduce the redness. Nothing worked until I found this. A small amount goes a long way so I use a sunscreen underneath. I found patting it on my skin worked and the redness is gone instantly and stays that way all day." — DGladMarten
$54 at Sephora
30
www.amazon.com
Or a calming cream that'll help soothe skin
Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leave my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide and relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different prescriptions I’ve tried over the years have produced these results." — Amazon customer
$24.50 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A bottle of sulfate-free Biotin shampoo
Talk to your doctor before using this product if you're experiencing hair loss. Read more about biotin shampoo and hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not in love with the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff
$11.95 at Amazon

Before You Go

An exfoliating glove

34 Skincare Products With Results So Impressive, You’ll Wish You Had Them A Long Time Ago

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE